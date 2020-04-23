Peter Siddle's return to Essex delayed until 2021

Peter Siddle will re-join Essex in 2021

Former Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle’s deal at Essex has been deferred until 2021.

The 35-year-old was due to return to Chelmsford as an overseas player to play in the County Championship and One-Day Cup.

However, with the cricket season suspended until at least May 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Siddle and the club have mutually agreed to a delayed return.

"It's a shame I won't be returning to Chelmsford this year as I was really looking forward to the season with the Eagles, but there are plenty of things more important than cricket going on in the world at the moment," he said.

"In light of the current situation, it makes sense for me to come back over for the 2021 season when hopefully we're back to normal and playing cricket again."

Siddle took 34 wickets in eight matches last year as Essex won the County Championship Division One title, while the county also went on to win the T20 Blast.

He was also part of Australia's Ashes squad last summer - his fourth tour of England - before he announced his retirement from international cricket in December.