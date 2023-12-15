Essex considers granting Jahid Ahmed access to independent report into racism at the club

Allegations of racial discrimination from Jahid Ahmed, along with Zoheb Sharif and Maurice Chambers, led to Essex commissioning an independent report; it found former Essex players were subject to racist abuse and discriminatory treatment; Ahmed has called for access to the full report

Jahid Ahmed has called for access to the independent report into racism at the club

Essex are considering granting Jahid Ahmed access to an independent report into racism at the club.

Allegations of racial discrimination from Ahmed, along with Zoheb Sharif and Maurice Chambers, led to Essex commissioning Katharine Newton KC to investigate back in 2021.

Her report, published last Friday, found former Essex players including Ahmed, were subject to racist abuse and discriminatory treatment during their time at the club.

Ahmed has called for the right to see the full report, or at least those sections relevant to his experience at the club, and told the PA news agency it would help bring him "some closure" on the matter.

Essex are consulting with their legal team on whether they can grant him access to those sections of the full report

"We understand Jahid's desire for closure and how the report feeds into this, but we have to consider that we have a duty of care to everyone named," a club spokesperson said in a statement issued to PA.

"We're exploring Jahid seeing the parts of the report that relate to him. We've taken his thoughts on board and spoken to his lawyer, and we are now consulting with our legal team.

"There are legal considerations for us to take into account with him seeing the full report, but we'll continue to have conversations to see if we can facilitate it."

Ahmed said earlier this week: "I would like to see the full details of what was said. I have been fighting on that for two years now, surely I deserve to see the full report to satisfy myself 'this is what you've done'?"

Newton's summary report found Ahmed was subjected to discriminatory slurs.

She did not agree though that the club's decision to release him was because of his race or religion.