Azeem Rafiq criticises lack of Essex points deduction despite review and charge into historic racism at club

Essex fined £100,000 - £50,000 suspended - for failing to address historic "systemic" and "longstanding" racism and discrimination within the club; Azeem Rafiq criticised the punishments given to Essex, who previously spoke out about racism which he was subjected to at Yorkshire

Azeem Rafiq says the £100,000 fine handed to Essex by an independent Cricket Discipline Commission for the 'systemic use of racist and/or discriminatory language and/or conduct' is not good enough to tackle racism in sport

Azeem Rafiq has criticised the decision not to hand Essex a points deduction, despite them admitting systemic and longstanding racism and discrimination within the club.

Essex have been fined £100,000 - £50,000 of which is suspended for two years - after admitting a charge in breach of Directive 3.3, "in relation to the systemic use of racist and/or discriminatory language and/or conduct between 2001 and 2010".

A report by an independent panel of the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) felt the length of time covered by the charge and the systemic use of racist and discriminatory language suggested a culture that was "embedded" across most levels of the club.

The club have also been cautioned and reprimanded by the Cricket Regulator (CR) but not deducted any points, whereas Yorkshire were deducted points and fined more heavily last July after an investigation - made public by Rafiq - into allegations of racism at the club.

"A fine is important and it's only the start," Rafiq told Sky Sports News. "I'm very disappointed there's not been a point deduction, especially when you compare only a few weeks ago Essex were deducted 12 points for using a bat that was too big.

"It sends out the wrong message in my opinion. When the ECB - after the ICC report - talked about zero tolerance, their actions are really not matching up to that."

Rafiq questions 'zero tolerance' to racism in cricket

Yorkshire were deducted 48 points in the County Championship, four points in the T20 Blast and fined £400,000 - £300,000 suspended for two years, after the investigation into racism at the club over a prolonged period between 2004 and 2021.

Image: Yorkshire were deducted 48 County Championship points in 2023 after admitting four charges of breaching ECB Directive 3.3

In its written reasons, the CR panel said it was unable to apply sporting sanctions such as points deductions against Essex because the offences took place before 2020, when such powers were introduced into its regulations.

The panel also noted Essex's admission of the charges at the earliest opportunity and noted they had been both cooperative and responsive throughout the investigation. Essex were also praised by the CDC for their work to improve equality, diversity and inclusion over recent years.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould said: "Racism has no place in our sport. I'm appalled by what those who experienced racism at Essex have been through, and the way this behaviour could become normalised.

"It is vital as a sport we listen and learn from their experiences, and ensure no one suffers like that again."

When asked how well the fight against racism has gone in cricket since his experiences at Yorkshire, Rafiq added: "Not that well actually. In cricket specifically, Richard Gould talks in his statement that racism has no place in our sport, but unfortunately the reality is racists do.

"Those people that were the perpetrators of racist abuse are in leadership positions at county clubs, are working with kids. That's not zero tolerance as I see it.

"Unfortunately in cricket, their words and actions don't match up. When you say we want to be the most inclusive sport, I don't think this is what they actually mean."