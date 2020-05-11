Vernon Philander's contract with Somerset cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

Vernon Philander's Somerset contract has been cancelled by mutual consent

Somerset have cancelled the contract of former South Africa seamer Vernon Philander by mutual agreement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Philander signed a two-year Kolpak deal at Taunton after retiring from international cricket with the Proteas following his 64th and final Test, against England in Johannesburg in January.

The 34-year-old and Somerset have agreed to terminate his contract, though, with no cricket to be played until at least July 1.

However, the county's director of cricket, Andy Hurry, hopes Philander will return in the future.

"These are clearly very uncertain and challenging times for all counties with no cricket until at least July 1 and the likelihood of a condensed and truncated season," Hurry told Somerset's official website.

Philander took 224 Test wickets for South Africa

"It was such an exciting prospect to visualise Vernon returning to the Cooper Associates County Ground, but given the current uncertainty the cancellation of his contract was a prudent and sensible decision.

"I would like to thank Vernon and his management team for their understanding of the current situation and we hope one day to see Vernon back wearing Somerset colours"

Kolpak registrations - which give sportsmen from countries with associate trade agreements with the European Union the same rights as EU workers - are set to be terminated at end of 2020 following the UK's exit from the EU.

Philander ended his South Africa Test career with 224 wickets at an average of 22.32 and best figures of 6-21 against Australia in Johannesburg in March 2018.