Somerset's Jack Brooks is county cricket's first Covid replacement with Lewis Gregory forced to isolate
Lewis Gregory forced to pull out of Somerset's County Championship match against Middlesex after his girlfriend became unwell; despite her negative test result for Covid-19, he will miss the rest of the game, with Jack Brooks brought in as a replacement
Last Updated: 01/05/21 4:32pm
Somerset’s Jack Brooks has become the first Covid substitute in English domestic cricket after being drafted in to replace team-mate Lewis Gregory for their LV= County Championship clash against Middlesex.
All-rounder Gregory was forced to withdraw on Saturday morning when his girlfriend - who is part of his social 'bubble' - felt unwell and took a lateral flow test for Covid-19.
Although the test came back negative, public health requirements mean that both must remain in isolation until a second negative test result is returned - ruling Gregory out of the rest of the match.
Brooks batted in his place during Somerset's first innings at Taunton, scoring one, and was then called on to open the bowling later in the day.
Somerset confirmed in a statement: "Protocol dictates that until the results of a further test have been received, Lewis will remain in isolation as per Government guidelines."
ECB regulations permit like for like substitutions - with the approval of the match referee - when a player either tests positive for Covid-19, shows symptoms or is required to isolate as a possible contact.