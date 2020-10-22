Middlesex committed to improving inclusivity and addressing bias

Middlesex have made a commitment to confront issues of diversity and inclusion

Middlesex have made a commitment to confront issues of diversity and inclusion within their ranks and "address any bias, whether conscious or unconscious".

The matter was tackled at a recent board meeting of the Lord's-based county, where a unanimous agreement was made to represent the community at large rather than a narrow sub-set.

The following statement was duly approved: "Middlesex Cricket recognises the population within its area is amongst the most diverse in the United Kingdom and contains multiple communities, many of whom have considerable heritage in the game of cricket.

"Despite this, we acknowledge perceptions that the culture of Middlesex Cricket does not fully represent all of these communities and that there are systemic barriers within our structures, at all levels, which may prevent women; BAME, disabled, and LGBT people; and people of faith, from becoming involved in the playing, watching and administration of the game.

"Middlesex has a proud history of representation from BAME communities at professional and recreational levels.

"Nevertheless, we believe more must be done to remove barriers, perceived or otherwise, ensuring cricket across the county is truly open to all, irrespective of gender, ethnicity, creed, disability, or sexuality."

In a list of commitments, the club formally vowed to "address any bias, whether conscious or unconscious", improve the demographics of board and management structures and "promote cricket as a powerful vehicle for social cohesion in London".

A new working group has been formed and will present a plan to achieve these aims in December.