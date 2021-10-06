Shaheen Shah Afridi: Middlesex sign Pakistan pace bowler for 2022 season

Shaheen Shah Afridi played for Hampshire in the Vitality Blast in 2020

Middlesex have signed Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for the 2022 season.

Afridi will be available to Middlesex in the County Championship until he joins up for international duty in mid-July and for the entirety of the Vitality Blast campaign.

The 21-year-old, who played for Hampshire in the T20 Blast last year, has played 19 Tests, 28 one-day internationals and 30 T20Is for Pakistan.

"I am very excited to be playing for Middlesex next season," Afridi said.

"I know from my time in England they are a great county and to play at the home of cricket really will be a dream come true.

"I am looking forward to being part of the team and helping create a wonderful season for the club."

Afridi made his best international return in white-ball cricket at Lord's with 6-35 against Bangladesh in the 2019 World Cup.

Middlesex chief executive, Andrew Cornish, added: "We are absolutely delighted to have secured the services of one of international crickets' most exciting talents. Shaheen is a world-class pace bowler, and we are thrilled that he will be representing us in 2022.

"His signature was highly sought-after, and the fact that he has chosen to join Middlesex is a massive coup for us as a Club and speaks volumes of our ambitions.

"We need Middlesex to be competing at the top level and challenging for trophies. Signing players of Shaheen's calibre, who can add quality and experience to our existing squad, is a significant step towards us getting there."