Middlesex sack head coach Stuart Law after review of recent performances

Middlesex have sacked head coach Stuart Law after a review of recent performances

Middlesex have ended Stuart Law's tenure as head coach a season early in response to the county's disappointing performances.

Following a review by the cricket committee, Law will leave immediately with one year left on his four-year deal after the team made little headway since his arrival in 2019.

Alan Coleman will fill the role of interim head coach until a replacement is found.

"We would like to thank Stuart for his efforts across three seasons," chief executive Andrew Cornish said.

"It's always sad when committed people leave the club and things do not work out as all parties would have hoped and Stuart leaves Middlesex with our thanks and best wishes.

"Our on-field performances have not been up to the standards we require. The review and the outcomes resulting from it have not been taken lightly."