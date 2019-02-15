Dominic Cork takes charge of T20 cricket at Derbyshire

0:56 Dominic Cork began his long career at Derbyshire and now hopes to lead the county to Twenty20 success. Dominic Cork began his long career at Derbyshire and now hopes to lead the county to Twenty20 success.

Former England bowler Dominic Cork has been named T20 head coach at Derbyshire.

Cork helped Derbyshire win the 1993 Benson & Hedges Cup during his playing days and has been part of the limited overs set-up at the county for the last two years, as a specialist T20 bowling coach.

Derbyshire reached the quarter-finals in 2017 and will now bid for a place at Finals Day with Cork at the helm, working alongside head of cricket Dave Houghton, assistant & bowling coach Steve Kirby and head of development, Mal Loye.

Derbyshire chief executive Ryan Duckett said: "Dominic is a Derbyshire great and a proven winner with a great track record as a player.

"He has impressed as specialist Twenty20 bowling coach and was part of the coaching setup as the club reached its first Twenty20 quarter-final since 2005.

Dominic Cork speaks to England assistant coach Paul Farbrace during a nets session at Old Trafford

"It's an exciting time for Derbyshire and I'm looking forward to Dominic, alongside Dave [Houghton], Steve [Kirby] and Mal [Loye], taking the squad forward in the Vitality Blast."

Cork added: "The opportunity was too good to miss and I'm delighted to be back with Derbyshire.

"The club is dear to my heart. It's where I started my career and I've been grateful to work alongside John Wright (who will remain as an adviser) in the last two years, as the team has progressed.

"We've got players here who can win Twenty20 games and we've already upset the odds on a number of occasions.

"We'll continue to work as hard as we can hopefully take the club one step further to Finals Day."