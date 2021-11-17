Mickey Arthur to leave role as Sri Lanka head coach and become Derbyshire's head of cricket

Mickey Arthur is to leave his role as Sri Lanka's head coach and become Derbyshire's Head of Cricket

Mickey Arthur will leave his role as Sri Lanka head coach to become Derbyshire's head of cricket.

Arthur, 53, will replace former Zimbabwe captain Dave Houghton at The Incora County Ground, with the 64-year-old having left the role at the end of the 2021 season.

The job at Derbyshire will be Arthur's first in county cricket and he will take the reins after Sri Lanka's two-Test series at home to the West Indies, which begins on Sunday and concludes in early December.

Sad that it is the end of the road with SL after the WI test series!I have loved every minute of coaching this great country!To the players and people of SL a big thank you!

I know SL cricket is in a better place now than when I started! — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) November 17, 2021

Arthur has a wealth of experience in international cricket, having also coached his native South Africa as well as Australia and Pakistan, leading the latter to the ICC Champions Trophy title in 2017.

Derbyshire endured a difficult season on the pitch in 2021, failing to win a game in the initial 10-match stage of the County Championship before picking up a solitary victory over Sussex in the second part of the campaign.

They also finished bottom of their Royal London Cup group and second bottom of the North Group in the Vitality Blast, ahead of only Northamptonshire.

🇿🇦 ➡ 🇦🇺 ➡ 🇵🇰 ➡ 🇱🇰



An internationally renowned coach with a history of success 🏆💪#WelcomeMickey#OneClubOurCounty pic.twitter.com/DXr35evc0n — Derbyshire CCC (@DerbyshireCCC) November 17, 2021

Arthur - who has also held coaching roles with Eastern Cape, Western Australia and Karachi Kings - told Derbyshire's official website: "This is the start of an exciting project at Derbyshire, with many young players.

"I'm really excited to be a part of that and to bring my vision to the club. It's a new challenge and one which I'm eager to get stuck into and lead this club to success.

"There's a good squad at Derbyshire and I want us to play a positive style of cricket. We won't fear any team and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve for our supporters."

Arthur has coached South Africa, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in international cricket

Derbyshire chairman, Ian Morgan OBE, added: "Mickey is one of the most highly-regarded coaches in world cricket and this is a key appointment for the club ahead of an important winter period.

"Throughout this recruitment process, Mickey has understood our heritage as a county, but also matched our ambition with a desire to make a positive impact at Derbyshire.

"We want to move forward from last season. We've got a talented group of players and with a new Head of Cricket bringing a fresh approach, it is an exciting time for our Members and supporters."