India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara signs for Gloucestershire on six-match deal

Cheteshwar Pujara has scored 18 centuries in 75 Tests for India

Gloucestershire have announced the signing of India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara for the first six games of the County Championship season.

The 32-year-old has become a crucial part of the India Test side since making his debut in 2010, boasts an impressive average of 49.48 and is currently seventh in the ICC's Test batting rankings.

Gloucestershire are preparing for their first season back in the top flight for over a decade and the signing of Pujara represents something of a coup.

"I am really excited to get the opportunity to represent Gloucestershire this season," Pujara told the club's official website. "The club has a rich cricketing history, and this is a great opportunity to be a part of it and contribute to its success.

"I am grateful to the club for giving me this opportunity and cannot wait to get to Bristol to meet my teammates and score some runs. I have really enjoyed the experience of coming over to the UK and playing county cricket over the last few years and I am looking forward to building on that whilst continuing to improve my game."

Pujara, who has previously played for Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire in the County Championship, is renowned for his patient approach to batting and the value he puts on his wicket. He will join up with the Gloucestershire squad ahead of their opening match at Yorkshire on April 12.

Pujara will be available for Gloucestershire's first six County Championship games

"Cheteshwar is a player with great temperament who will add international experience to the squad," added head coach Richard Dawson.

"He is undoubtedly one of the best batsmen in world cricket and we are very fortunate to have him in our squad for the start of the County Championship campaign. Adding Pujara to a strong batting line-up gives me great confidence ahead of our opening County Championship matches."

