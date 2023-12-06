 Skip to content

Gloucestershire exploring leaving Bristol County Ground for new venue in south of county

Gloucestershire released a statement on Wednesday evening confirming they are exploring moving from the Bristol County Ground, which has been their home since 1889, to a new venue; The preferred site which has been identified is close to the M4

Wednesday 6 December 2023 21:14, UK

Gloucestershire v Worcestershire - Bob Willis Trophy - Day One - Bristol County Ground Match action between Gloucestershire and Worcestershire during day one of the Bob Willis Trophy match at Bristol County Ground.
Image: Gloucestershire could be leaving their Bristol home for a new ground near the M4

Gloucestershire are exploring opportunities to relocate from their current home ground in Bristol to a new site in the south of the county.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the club said that "the strain on infrastructure and facilities" at their Nevil Road stadium would become "increasingly challenging."

The preferred site is close to the M4.

The club hope a new home will lead to them hosting matches in major ICC events and help them become part of white-ball franchise tournaments like The Hundred.

"This is a significant turning point for cricket in Gloucestershire and Bristol as we look to secure the club's long-term future in an ever-changing sporting world," Gloucestershire cricket chair David Jones said.

Trending

"As well as delivering for our members the modern and low carbon facilities they deserve in order to showcase an ever-wider range of world class events here in the South West, we are keen to continue our active role in the community to widen participation and inspire the next generation of sports women and men."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The ground on Nevil Road has been home to Gloucestershire since 1889, and has hosted both men's and women's one-day internationals.

Also See:

England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Richard Gould added: "We are clear on the importance of Bristol, Gloucestershire and the South-West to the game and recognise that continued investment at all levels is vital for the ongoing growth of cricket across the region.

"It's fantastic to see Gloucestershire displaying the ambition to provide cricket fans in the West Country with a state-of-the-art sports and leisure arena."

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and more