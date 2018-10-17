Glamorgan part company with head coach Robert Croft

Glamorgan have dispensed with head coach Robert Croft after three years at the helm.

The former England spinner represented the county for 23 years as a player and joined the coaching staff following his retirement, taking the top job in 2016.

He has been unable to bring success to the SWALEC Stadium, though, and departs after winning just two Specsavers County Championship matches in 2018.

Chief executive Hugh Morris said: "It was an incredibly difficult decision for the board to make, but given our performances in the County Championship we feel it is the right time for a change.

"Robert is always welcome back at the club and we hope he will continue to act as an ambassador for Glamorgan and Welsh cricket."