Shane Warne rates Australia's players after World Cup defeat to England

Shane Warne grades Australia's players after they crashed to an eight-wicket defeat to England in the World Cup semi-finals.

Australia's hopes of back-to-back World Cup titles and a record-extending sixth in total were crushed as England ran out convincing winners - Steve Smith (85) the pick of the batsmen for Aaron Finch's side.

Here, Shane Warne, part of the Sky Sports Cricket commentary team, rates his country's players, including Alex Carey, who braved a nasty blow on the chin from Jofra Archer to notch a battling 46...

Aaron Finch - 4/10

0 off 1 ball

It is pretty hard to judge someone who gets out first ball to a good delivery. He captained pretty well and tried hard. It was not a good day for him and he will be disappointed but at least he won the toss…

David Warner - 4/10

9 off 11 balls; 2x fours

He has had a very good tournament but unfortunately he got a very good ball from Chris Woakes, probably the best ball of the day. He couldn't do much about his dismissal.

Steve Smith - 8/10

85 off 119 balls; 6x fours

Smith was fantastic. Without him Australia would have struggled to make 150, I thought he batted really well when wickets were falling around him. It was tough going for him.

Peter Handscomb - 3/10

4 off 12 balls

He should not have been in the team in the first place and he did not look like making a run. He should have been out three or four times during his brief innings.

Alex Carey - 7/10

46 off 70 balls; 4x fours

Alex Carey had his helmet knocked off by a Jofra Archer bouncer during the World Cup semi-final

I thought he batted really well after copping a nasty one. He showed a lot of courage and was very brave. I thought his innings was very good but he needed to bat for another 5-10 overs and Australia might have been able to post a good score.

Marcus Stoinis - 4/10

0 off 2 balls

0-12 (2 overs)

He will be disappointed with his game, he didn't pick the wrong 'un from Rashid and he didn't have any impact really with the ball.

Glenn Maxwell - 5/10

22 off 23 balls; 2x fours, 1x six

He threatened to show his talent, he had started to come good but was deceived by a slower ball from Jofra Archer. He fielded very well though

Pat Cummins - 7/10

6 off 10 balls

1-34 (7 overs)

I thought he was fantastic, he has really had a crack. He never gives up no matter the situation, you can see with his body language and all his efforts with the ball were really good.

Mitchell Starc - 5/10

29 off 36 balls; 1x four, 1x six

1-70 (9 overs)

Mitchell Starc removed Jonny Bairstow but his nine overs went for 70 runs

He has been brilliant throughout the tournament but he just didn't quite get his straps or have enough aggression against England. He didn't bowl enough threatening deliveries or nasty short stuff to set the tone and was too full.

Nathan Lyon - 5/10

5 not out off 6 balls

0-49 (5 overs)

He was another player not to have much of an impact and England played him very well. He was up against it and it was a very tough situation for him to bowl in.

Jason Behrendorff - 4/10

1 off four balls

0-38 (8.1 overs)

He needs conditions to go his way. If you get him on a flat wicket like this he doesn't look that threatening and I was very surprised he bowled the first over. Starc should have done it to try and set the tone.

