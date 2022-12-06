England's stunning first-Test win over Pakistan - player ratings from the 74-run triumph in Rawalpindi

How we rated England's players out of 10 as they secured a thrilling 74-run win over Pakistan in the first Test in Rawalpindi...

Zak Crawley - 8

Batting: First innings - 122 (111 balls, 21x4, strike rate 109.90); Second innings - 50 (48 balls, 7x4, strike rate 106.16).

Any questions around why head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes had continued to keep faith in Crawley were dispelled with two impressive displays as opener in the first Test against Pakistan.

Along with Ben Duckett in an opening stand of 233, the right-hander helped lay the foundations for England's huge first-innings total of 657 all out with a rapid 122 from 111 balls.

That was followed by Crawley smashing a 48-ball half-century at the top of the order to get the tourists off to a rapid start in their second innings, in which they eventually declared to set up a victory target for Pakistan.

Ben Duckett - 7

Batting: First innings - 107 (110 balls, 15x4, strike rate 97.27); Second innings - 0.

The Nottinghamshire batter was picked to open the order along with Crawley in his first Test appearance for six years, although it was a tale of two innings for him.

Duckett made hay on the opening day of the match in Rawalpindi after Stokes had won the toss and opted to bat first, plundering his first Test-match century and reaching 107 as part of a double-hundred opening partnership.

However, the second innings saw the 28-year-old fall for a golden duck as he was caught by Agar Salman off the bowling of Naseem Shah.

Ollie Pope - 8

Batting: First innings - 108 (104 balls, 14x4, strike rate 103.84); Second innings - 15 (13 balls, 2x4, strike rate 115.38).

Building on a strong summer batting at No 3, Pope again showed good form with the bat and was a mostly assured presence in a more unfamiliar role behind the stumps.

Ben Foakes' illness-enforced absence saw the Surrey man handed the wicketkeeping gloves and he performed the role solidly despite only having filled the position on a part-time basis previously.

With the bat, Pope clubbed 108 from just 104 balls for his third Test century in the first innings, although he only managed a quickfire 15 from 13 balls in the second.

Joe Root - 7

Batting: First innings - 23 (31 balls, 3x4, strike rate 71.19); Second innings - 73 (69 balls, 6x4, strike rate 105.79).

For once, one of the finest batters England have produced found himself overshadowed by his team-mates after not being among the four who made centuries for the visitors in their first innings.

Root was dismissed for just 23, but provided an invaluable fourth-wicket stand with Harry Brook to help propel England towards a second-innings total which allowed them to declare at tea on day four.

That saw him bring up his 55th half-century in Tests, with Root's 73 coming from just 69 balls as he showed his attacking capability as well.

Harry Brook - 9

Batting: First innings - 153 (116 balls, 19x4, 5x6 strike rate 131.89); Second innings - 87 (65 balls, 11x4, 3x6 strike rate 133.84).

The hard-hitting Yorkshire batter underlined his immense potential with two destructive performances which included scoring his maiden Test century in only his second innings.

Pakistan would have already been wary of the danger posed by Brook from his displays in the T20 series between these sides in September and October, and he showed no compunction about taking on the attack from the off.

Along with making 153 in the first innings, his 87 in the second as part of a 96 stand with Root helped the tourists push towards a target which allowed them to declare and set up a thrilling finale to the contest.

Ben Stokes - 8

Batting: First innings - 41 (18 balls, 6x4, 2x6 strike rate 227.77); Second innings - 0 (3 balls). Bowling: First innings - 0-35 (7 overs, economy 5.00); Second innings - 1-69 (20 overs, 4 maidens, economy 3.45).

A cursory look at Stokes' batting and bowling figures from the win in Rawalpindi might suggest he was not at the forefront for England, but it was what he did as a captain which made the most pivotal contributions to the victory.

From the moment he won the toss on a flat, incredibly batting-friendly surface, Stokes encouraged his team to go on the offensive with the bat and was on course for the quickest half-century in England Test history before falling for 41 in the first innings.

While bowling, he was inventive with his field settings to try to get Pakistan's batters out, judiciously rotated his seam and spin bowlers to keep them at their best, and showed the attitude of always playing to win with a bold declaration which ensured all results remained possible on day five.

Liam Livingstone - 5

Batting: First innings -- 9 (10 balls, 1x6, strike rate 90.00); Second innings - 7no (8 balls, strike rate 87.50).

Circumstance more than anything meant one of the stars of England's white-ball teams in recent years was reduced to little more than a cameo role on his Test debut.

Big-hitter Livingstone showed a glimpse of that with a big six in his first innings before falling for nine and was denied the chance to make much of an impact with the bat in the second after England declared at tea.

Had it not been for a knee injury sustained in the field in Pakistan's first innings, which has subsequently ruled him out of the rest of the tour, the 29-year-old would surely have formed part of the spin-bowling attack too and will hopefully get another opportunity when fully fit.

Will Jacks - 7

Batting: First innings - 30 (29 balls, 4x4, strike rate 103.44); Second innings - 24 (13 balls, 1x4, 3x6 strike rate 184.61). Bowling: First innings - 6-161 (40.3 overs, 5 maidens, economy 3.97); Second innings - 0-38 (6 overs, economy 6.33).

It was with the ball more than the bat that Jacks shone on his Test debut, having been brought into the side for his bow in the longest format of the game after Foakes was unable to take part.

Although regarded only as a part-time off-break bowler, the 24-year-old ended up taking six wickets in the first innings in which only fellow spinner Jack Leach bowled more overs for the tourists, although the second innings proved somewhat more challenging for the duo.

His quickfire contributions of 30 and 24 in the first and second innings respectively displayed a glimpse of his ability with the bat as well.

Ollie Robinson - 8

Bowling: First innings - 1-72 (21 overs, 2 maidens, economy 3.42); Second innings 4-50 (22 overs, 6 maidens, economy 2.27).

Robinson was named player of the match as his four wickets in the second innings helped ensure England claimed only the third Test win in Pakistan in their history.

In a match where conditions heavily favoured the batters, Robinson bowled economically during his 21 overs in the first innings and then even more so in the second, going for only just over two runs an over.

In particular, he bowled superbly with the old ball as reverse swing started to come into play, including breaking a dangerous partnership by claiming the wicket of Saud Shakeel for 76 with the help of substitute fielder Keaton Jennings' impressive catch.

Jack Leach - 7

Bowling: First innings - 2-190 (49 overs, 7 maidens, economy 3.87); Second innings - 1-56 (18.3 overs, 6 maidens, economy 3.30).

England's lead spinner bowled solidly if not spectacularly on a surface which offered just as little for the slow bowlers as it did the seamers.

Leach bowled a huge 49-over stint before Pakistan were dismissed for 579 in their first innings, taking the wickets of top-order batters Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali.

He finally got a reward for what had been a tidy but fruitless spell in the second innings too, taking the wicket of Naseem Shah which secured the win for the tourists.

James Anderson - 8

Bowling: First innings - 1-52 (22 overs, 4 maidens, economy 2.36); Second innings - 4-36 (24 overs, 12 maidens, economy 1.50).

There cannot be many of his previous 175 Test matches where Anderson has faced such unhelpful and unfriendly bowling conditions, yet he was still able to make some valuable contributions with the ball.

Pakistan were able to score at barely above two runs an over off the seamer's bowling in the first innings and he managed to reduce that economy rate down to below two in their second innings.

Like Robinson, Anderson enjoyed success with the old ball too and took four wickets as England bowled Pakistan for 268 to secure victory.