Rehan Ahmed: How bowling to brother helped England's youngest men's Test player take his first wicket

The experience of bowling to his older brother during childhood helped Rehan Ahmed make Saud Shakeel his first victim in Test cricket.

It is not so long ago the 18-year-old was bowling against left-handed batter Raheem, who has featured for Leicestershire's second XI, back at home and Rehan's tactic for setting him up was his favourite googly followed by a leg-spinner.

So, it should perhaps come as no surprise he went back to the same combination as well when facing Shakeel on day one of the third Test in Karachi - and it yielded a reward as the left-hander fell for 23 after popping one up which was snaffled by close-in fielder Ollie Pope.

"I've been bowling to left-handers all my life because my brother bats left-handed, so I just did what I always do to him - bowl a googly, bowl a leg-spinner, and hope he nicks it," Ahmed told Sky Sports.

"I remember when I first started bowling I could only bowl googlies, so leg-spin was the art I had to learn. I'm still in the process of it.

"I just love bowling the googly, it's a great wicket-taking opportunity."

After becoming England's youngest men's Test cricketer at the age of 18 years and 126 days, his debut coming 23 days earlier than Brian Close's had done as a teenager in 1949, the Leicestershire right-armer went on to finish with figures of 2-89 after Pakistan were bowled out for 304.

It was very much a family affair for Ahmed at the National Stadium beyond putting into practice what he learned bowling against his eldest sibling though, with his father Naseem invited into the huddle pre-match as his middle son was presented with his first England cap.

Naseem, originally from the Pakistani city of Mirpur and a keen cricketer himself, was delighted to see his son starring on the international stage and Ahmed was proud to have him there after the support the former all-rounder has given to him, Raheem and youngest brother Farhan, who has already played second XI cricket for Nottinghamshire at the age of 14.

"He was huge," Ahmed said of his father's influence. "He loved cricket himself and the three of us all loved the sport. He backed us all the way; late nights, early mornings - he was always there.

"It was a big day. He's put in a lot of hard work for my family to set all of us up, so he's not just been good for me.

"I didn't expect to play, I just came to get better, and they gave me a chance."

Ahmed admitted he did not expect to be part of the team for the final match of the series as England seek a 3-0 whitewash, having been called up after impressing in a pre-tour training camp in Abu Dhabi and spent much of his time in Pakistan closely with spin coach Jeetan Patel.

He only had three first-class matches in county cricket to his name before being thrust into the international spotlight as well, but the support of head coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes have proven vital for him.

"I think I rushed a little bit in my first spell, but it came out better than I expected. I know I got hit for boundaries, but Stokesy was like 'I don't care about the runs, just get me wicket'," Ahmed said.

"The second spell I just went in, forgot about the runs and wanted to take wickets, and it happened.

"The way Baz and Stokesy have backed me, that's all I needed to know so it felt great."

