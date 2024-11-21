Vitality Blast fixtures 2025: Women's competition matches, dates and day-by-day schedule, including Finals Day

Two Vitality Blast women's competitions take place in 2025, with eight counties in one and the remaining 10 featuring in Vitality Blast Women's League 2; Inaugural Women's Finals Day to take place at the Kia Oval on July 27
Thursday 21 November 2024 11:33, UK
Check out the fixtures for the Vitality Blast women's competition in 2025, which starts on Friday May 30 and concludes with the first-ever Vitality Blast Women’s Finals Day.
The 2025 season will be the first time all women's and men's county teams will play side by side in the Vitality Blast, while the women's teams play across two Vitality Blast competitions - one contested by the eight counties from Tier One and the second featuring the 10 remaining counties.
The eight sides in the Vitality Blast women's competition play 14 group-stage matches, playing every team home and away, with the top three in the round-robin group then securing a spot at Finals Day.
Vitality Blast Group: Bears, Durham, Essex, Hampshire Hawks, Lancashire Thunder, Somerset, Surrey, The Blaze.
The other 10 teams competing in the Vitality Blast Women's League 2 are split into two groups of five, with each county playing eight group-stage matches and the top two from both qualifying for Finals Day.
North Group: Derbyshire Falcons, Leicestershire Foxes, Northamptonshire Steelbacks, Worcestershire Rapids, Yorkshire.
South Group: Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Kent, Middlesex, Sussex Sharks.
*denotes double header with men's game
Friday 30 May
*Hampshire Hawks v Essex (Utilita Bowl)
*Somerset v Surrey (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)
*The Blaze v Bears (Trent Bridge)
Saturday 31 May
*Bears v Durham Cricket (Edgbaston)
Lancashire Thunder v The Blaze (Emirates Old Trafford)
Sunday 1 June
*Durham Cricket v Lancashire Thunder (Seat Unique Riverside)
*Essex v Somerset (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)
*Middlesex v Glamorgan (Merchant Taylors' School) - League Two
*Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Leicestershire Foxes (County Ground, Northampton) - League Two
*Sussex Sharks v Gloucestershire (1st Central County Ground, Hove) - League Two
Yorkshire v Derbyshire Falcons (Headingley) - League Two
Wednesday 4 June
Essex v Bears (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)
*Lancashire Thunder v Hampshire Hawks (Emirates Old Trafford)
Thursday 5 June
*Surrey v Hampshire Hawks (Kia Oval)
Friday 6 June
*Bears v Somerset (Edgbaston)
*The Blaze v Essex (County Ground, Derby)
Saturday 7 June
Hampshire Hawks v Durham Cricket (Arundel)
Lancashire Thunder v Surrey (Emirates Old Trafford)
The Blaze v Somerset (Trent Bridge)
Sunday 8 June
*Bears v Lancashire Thunder (Edgbaston)
Surrey v Durham Cricket (Kia Oval)
Middlesex v Kent (Radlett) - League Two
*Sussex Sharks v Glamorgan (1st Central County Ground, Hove) - League Two
Worcestershire Rapids v Derbyshire Falcons (Visit Worcestershire New Road) - League Two
Worcestershire Rapids v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Visit Worcestershire New Road) - League Two
*Yorkshire v Leicestershire Foxes (Headingley) - League Two
Wednesday 11 June
*Durham Cricket v Bears (Seat Unique Riverside)
Surrey v The Blaze (Kia Oval)
Thursday 12 June
*Essex v Hampshire Hawks (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)
Friday 13 June
Durham Cricket v The Blaze (Seat Unique Riverside)
Somerset v Lancashire Thunder (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)
Sunday 15 June
Bears v Hampshire Hawks (Edgbaston)
Essex v Surrey (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)
*Somerset v Durham Cricket (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)
Glamorgan v Middlesex (Venue TBC) - League Two
*Gloucestershire v Kent (Seat Unique Stadium,Bristol) - League Two
*Leicestershire Foxes v Worcestershire Rapids (Uptonsteel County Ground) - League Two
Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Derbyshire Falcons (County Ground, Northampton) - League Two
Tuesday 17 June
*Hampshire Hawks v Surrey (Utilita Bowl)
Wednesday 18 June
Bears v Essex (Edgbaston)
*Surrey v Lancashire Thunder (Kia Oval)
Thursday 19 June
*Somerset v Hampshire Hawks (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)
*The Blaze v Lancashire Thunder (Uptonsteel County Ground)
Friday 20 June
*Bears v The Blaze (Edgbaston)
*Durham Cricket v Essex (Seat Unique Riverside)
Saturday 21 June
Derbyshire Falcons v Yorkshire (County Ground, Derby) - League Two
Sunday 22 June
Middlesex v Gloucestershire (Radlett) - League Two
Sussex Sharks v Kent (1st Central County Ground, Hove)
Friday 27 June
Glamorgan v Sussex Sharks (Venue TBC) - League Two
Kent v Gloucestershire (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury) - League Two
Leicestershire Foxes v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Venue TBC) - League Two
Yorkshire v Worcestershire Rapids (Headingley) - League Two
Saturday 28 June
Derbyshire Falcons v Worcestershire Rapids (Chesterfield) - League Two
Sunday 29 June
Gloucestershire v Glamorgan (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol) - League Two
*Middlesex v Sussex Sharks (Lord's) - League Two
Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Yorkshire (County Ground, Northampton) - League Two
Friday 4 July
*Durham Cricket v Somerset (Seat Unique Riverside)
The Blaze v Hampshire Hawks (Chesterfield)
Saturday 5 July
*Lancashire Thunder v Essex (Emirates Old Trafford)
*Sussex Sharks v Middlesex (1st Central County Ground, Hove) - League Two
Sunday 6 July
*Hampshire Hawks v Somerset (Utilita Bowl)
Lancashire Thunder v Bears (Venue TBC)
*Surrey v Essex (Kia Oval)
*The Blaze v Durham Cricket (Trent Bridge)
Kent v Glamorgan (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury) - League Two
Leicestershire Foxes v Derbyshire Falcons (Venue TBC) - League Two
*Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Worcestershire Rapids (County Ground, Northampton) - League Two
Tuesday 8 July
*Somerset v Essex (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)
Wednesday 9 July
*Bears v Surrey (Edgbaston)
Hampshire Hawks v Lancashire Thunder (Falkland)
Friday 11 July
Durham Cricket v Hampshire Hawks (Seat Unique Riverside)
Somerset v Bears (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)
*The Blaze v Surrey (Trent Bridge)
Sunday 13 July
Essex v The Blaze (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)
*Hampshire Hawks v Bears (Utilita Bowl)
*Lancashire Thunder v Durham Cricket (Emirates Old Trafford)
*Surrey v Somerset (Kia Oval)
*Glamorgan v Gloucestershire (Sophia Gardens) - League Two
*Kent v Middlesex (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury) - League Two
*Worcestershire Rapids v Leicestershire Foxes (Visit Worcestershire New Road) - League Two
*Yorkshire v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Headingley) - League Two
Tuesday 15 July
*Durham Cricket v Surrey (Seat Unique Riverside)
Wednesday 16 July
Essex v Lancashire Thunder (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)
Somerset v The Blaze (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)
Thursday 17 July
*Gloucestershire v Sussex Sharks (Cheltenham College) - League Two
Friday 18 July
Essex v Durham Cricket (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)
Hampshire Hawks v The Blaze (Utilita Bowl)
Lancashire Thunder v Somerset (Venue TBC)
Surrey v Bears (Kia Oval)
*Derbyshire Falcons v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (County Ground, Derby) - League Two
*Glamorgan v Kent (Sophia Gardens) - League Two
*Leicestershire Foxes v Yorkshire (Uptonsteel County Ground) - League Two
Sunday 20 July
Derbyshire Falcons v Leicestershire Foxes (Venue TBC) - League Two
Gloucestershire v Middlesex (Cheltenham College) - League Two
Kent v Sussex Sharks (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury) - League Two
Worcestershire Rapids v Yorkshire (Visit Worcestershire New Road) - League Two
Saturday 26 July
League Two semi-final 1
League Two semi-final 2
League Two final (all County Ground, Northampton)
Sunday 27 July
Vitality Blast women's competition semi-final
Vitality Blast women's competition final (Kia Oval)
Watch the Vitality Blast live on Sky Sports. Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.