Vitality Blast fixtures 2025: Women's competition matches, dates and day-by-day schedule, including Finals Day

Check out the fixtures for the Vitality Blast women's competition in 2025, which starts on Friday May 30 and concludes with the first-ever Vitality Blast Women’s Finals Day.

The 2025 season will be the first time all women's and men's county teams will play side by side in the Vitality Blast, while the women's teams play across two Vitality Blast competitions - one contested by the eight counties from Tier One and the second featuring the 10 remaining counties.

The eight sides in the Vitality Blast women's competition play 14 group-stage matches, playing every team home and away, with the top three in the round-robin group then securing a spot at Finals Day.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Vitality Blast Group: Bears, Durham, Essex, Hampshire Hawks, Lancashire Thunder, Somerset, Surrey, The Blaze.

The other 10 teams competing in the Vitality Blast Women's League 2 are split into two groups of five, with each county playing eight group-stage matches and the top two from both qualifying for Finals Day.

North Group: Derbyshire Falcons, Leicestershire Foxes, Northamptonshire Steelbacks, Worcestershire Rapids, Yorkshire.

South Group: Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Kent, Middlesex, Sussex Sharks.

Full 2025 schedule

*denotes double header with men's game

Friday 30 May

*Hampshire Hawks v Essex (Utilita Bowl)

*Somerset v Surrey (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

*The Blaze v Bears (Trent Bridge)

Saturday 31 May

*Bears v Durham Cricket (Edgbaston)

Lancashire Thunder v The Blaze (Emirates Old Trafford)

Sunday 1 June

*Durham Cricket v Lancashire Thunder (Seat Unique Riverside)

*Essex v Somerset (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)

*Middlesex v Glamorgan (Merchant Taylors' School) - League Two

*Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Leicestershire Foxes (County Ground, Northampton) - League Two

*Sussex Sharks v Gloucestershire (1st Central County Ground, Hove) - League Two

Yorkshire v Derbyshire Falcons (Headingley) - League Two

Wednesday 4 June

Essex v Bears (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)

*Lancashire Thunder v Hampshire Hawks (Emirates Old Trafford)

Thursday 5 June

*Surrey v Hampshire Hawks (Kia Oval)

Friday 6 June

*Bears v Somerset (Edgbaston)

*The Blaze v Essex (County Ground, Derby)

Saturday 7 June

Hampshire Hawks v Durham Cricket (Arundel)

Lancashire Thunder v Surrey (Emirates Old Trafford)

The Blaze v Somerset (Trent Bridge)

Sunday 8 June

*Bears v Lancashire Thunder (Edgbaston)

Surrey v Durham Cricket (Kia Oval)

Middlesex v Kent (Radlett) - League Two

*Sussex Sharks v Glamorgan (1st Central County Ground, Hove) - League Two

Worcestershire Rapids v Derbyshire Falcons (Visit Worcestershire New Road) - League Two

Worcestershire Rapids v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Visit Worcestershire New Road) - League Two

*Yorkshire v Leicestershire Foxes (Headingley) - League Two

Wednesday 11 June

*Durham Cricket v Bears (Seat Unique Riverside)

Surrey v The Blaze (Kia Oval)

Thursday 12 June

*Essex v Hampshire Hawks (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)

Friday 13 June

Durham Cricket v The Blaze (Seat Unique Riverside)

Somerset v Lancashire Thunder (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

Sunday 15 June

Bears v Hampshire Hawks (Edgbaston)

Essex v Surrey (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)

*Somerset v Durham Cricket (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

Glamorgan v Middlesex (Venue TBC) - League Two

*Gloucestershire v Kent (Seat Unique Stadium,Bristol) - League Two

*Leicestershire Foxes v Worcestershire Rapids (Uptonsteel County Ground) - League Two

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Derbyshire Falcons (County Ground, Northampton) - League Two

Tuesday 17 June

*Hampshire Hawks v Surrey (Utilita Bowl)

Wednesday 18 June

Bears v Essex (Edgbaston)

*Surrey v Lancashire Thunder (Kia Oval)

Thursday 19 June

*Somerset v Hampshire Hawks (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

*The Blaze v Lancashire Thunder (Uptonsteel County Ground)

Friday 20 June

*Bears v The Blaze (Edgbaston)

*Durham Cricket v Essex (Seat Unique Riverside)

Saturday 21 June

Derbyshire Falcons v Yorkshire (County Ground, Derby) - League Two

Sunday 22 June

Middlesex v Gloucestershire (Radlett) - League Two

Sussex Sharks v Kent (1st Central County Ground, Hove)

Friday 27 June

Glamorgan v Sussex Sharks (Venue TBC) - League Two

Kent v Gloucestershire (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury) - League Two

Leicestershire Foxes v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Venue TBC) - League Two

Yorkshire v Worcestershire Rapids (Headingley) - League Two

Saturday 28 June

Derbyshire Falcons v Worcestershire Rapids (Chesterfield) - League Two

Sunday 29 June

Gloucestershire v Glamorgan (Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol) - League Two

*Middlesex v Sussex Sharks (Lord's) - League Two

Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Yorkshire (County Ground, Northampton) - League Two

Friday 4 July

*Durham Cricket v Somerset (Seat Unique Riverside)

The Blaze v Hampshire Hawks (Chesterfield)

Saturday 5 July

*Lancashire Thunder v Essex (Emirates Old Trafford)

*Sussex Sharks v Middlesex (1st Central County Ground, Hove) - League Two

Sunday 6 July

*Hampshire Hawks v Somerset (Utilita Bowl)

Lancashire Thunder v Bears (Venue TBC)

*Surrey v Essex (Kia Oval)

*The Blaze v Durham Cricket (Trent Bridge)

Kent v Glamorgan (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury) - League Two

Leicestershire Foxes v Derbyshire Falcons (Venue TBC) - League Two

*Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Worcestershire Rapids (County Ground, Northampton) - League Two

Tuesday 8 July

*Somerset v Essex (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

Wednesday 9 July

*Bears v Surrey (Edgbaston)

Hampshire Hawks v Lancashire Thunder (Falkland)

Friday 11 July

Durham Cricket v Hampshire Hawks (Seat Unique Riverside)

Somerset v Bears (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

*The Blaze v Surrey (Trent Bridge)

Sunday 13 July

Essex v The Blaze (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)

*Hampshire Hawks v Bears (Utilita Bowl)

*Lancashire Thunder v Durham Cricket (Emirates Old Trafford)

*Surrey v Somerset (Kia Oval)

*Glamorgan v Gloucestershire (Sophia Gardens) - League Two

*Kent v Middlesex (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury) - League Two

*Worcestershire Rapids v Leicestershire Foxes (Visit Worcestershire New Road) - League Two

*Yorkshire v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (Headingley) - League Two

Tuesday 15 July

*Durham Cricket v Surrey (Seat Unique Riverside)

Wednesday 16 July

Essex v Lancashire Thunder (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)

Somerset v The Blaze (Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)

Thursday 17 July

*Gloucestershire v Sussex Sharks (Cheltenham College) - League Two

Friday 18 July

Essex v Durham Cricket (Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford)

Hampshire Hawks v The Blaze (Utilita Bowl)

Lancashire Thunder v Somerset (Venue TBC)

Surrey v Bears (Kia Oval)

*Derbyshire Falcons v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (County Ground, Derby) - League Two

*Glamorgan v Kent (Sophia Gardens) - League Two

*Leicestershire Foxes v Yorkshire (Uptonsteel County Ground) - League Two

Sunday 20 July

Derbyshire Falcons v Leicestershire Foxes (Venue TBC) - League Two

Gloucestershire v Middlesex (Cheltenham College) - League Two

Kent v Sussex Sharks (Spitfire Ground, Canterbury) - League Two

Worcestershire Rapids v Yorkshire (Visit Worcestershire New Road) - League Two

Saturday 26 July

League Two semi-final 1

League Two semi-final 2

League Two final (all County Ground, Northampton)

Sunday 27 July

Vitality Blast women's competition semi-final

Vitality Blast women's competition final (Kia Oval)

Watch the Vitality Blast live on Sky Sports. Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.