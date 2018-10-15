Liam Dawson a doubt for third ODI against Sri Lanka after missing training

England spinner Liam Dawson is an injury doubt for the ongoing one-day series against Sri Lanka after sitting out training on Monday.

The tourists travelled from Dambulla to Kandy on Sunday with a 1-0 lead after winning the second ODI on Saturday and were back in practice at the picturesque Pallekele Stadium.

But left-arm spinner Dawson, who has been in the playing XI for the first two one-day internationals, did not join in with net practice due to a side strain.

He will be assessed by medical staff ahead of Wednesday's third ODI.