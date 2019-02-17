Windies vs England on Sky Sports: How to watch every ODI

Will Jos Buttler help England to an ODI series win over Windies?

Top-ranked ODI side England will continue their World Cup preparations with five games against Windies, live on Sky Sports!

Windies won the preceding Test series 2-1 - but England are now returning to a format they have dominated in recent times, Eoin Morgan's men reeling off nine bilateral ODI series wins on the spin.

To make that 10, however, the World Cup favourites must overcome a Windies side bolstered by the return of Chris "Universe Boss" Gayle.

1st ODI - Kensington Oval, Barbados: Wednesday, 20 February

2nd ODI - Kensington Oval, Barbados: Friday, 22 February

3rd ODI - National Cricket Stadium, Grenada: Monday, February 25

4th ODI - National Cricket Stadium, Grenada: Wednesday, February 27

5th ODI - Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia: Saturday, March 2

Live coverage on Sky Sports Cricket: Watch every ball live on channel 404 in the company of our punditry team, including David Lloyd, Ian Ward and Rob Key out in the Caribbean.

Chris Gayle is back in the Windies squad

