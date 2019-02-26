England's Moeen Ali rested for T20I series against Windies, replaced by Sam Curran

Moeen Ali will leave return home after their 5th ODI against Windies

England's Moeen Ali has been rested for the three-match T20I series against Windies with Sam Curran called up in his place.

Moeen was initially named in the squad for the final fixtures of England's Caribbean tour but the off-spinner will now fly home after the fifth one-day international in St Lucia on Saturday.

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will do likewise, with the trio granted two weeks off before joining up with their IPL franchises - Stokes and Buttler are in Rajasthan Royals' squad, while Ali will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Curran is also heading to the IPL for the first time having earned a big-money deal with Kings XI Punjab.

The Surrey left-armer has played nine Tests and two ODIs for England but is yet to be capped in the shortest format.

