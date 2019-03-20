Duanne Olivier has future England call on his mind ahead of starting Yorkshire career

Duanne Olivier is hoping to represent England in the future

Duanne Olivier has revealed he would love to play for England in the future after turning his back on South Africa to join Yorkshire.

Olivier enjoyed success with Derbyshire last season, taking 31 wickets in seven Division Two games, and that proved enough to secure a Test recall for the Proteas' series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The 26-year-old appeared to have cemented his place in their Test side with 31 wickets in five matches, also playing in two one-day internationals, but then surprised many by announcing the end of his South Africa career in February.

Olivier was confirmed as a Kolpak recruit by Yorkshire after rejecting a two-year central contract, and has now opened up the possibility of staying long enough to secure British citizenship and qualifying to play for England.

"I accept that my Test career is over for South Africa but if I do well, hopefully in the future, I can play for England," Olivier told the Daily Mail.

"You always need to put your mind to certain goals. Maybe people will think it's unrealistic but for me, if I really do well, you never know.

"I can't tell you what will happen in the future. All I can do, as of now, is control what I am doing this season and give 100 per cent every game.

"I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason and if you just concentrate on doing well that will take care of itself.

"I don't think too far ahead. Yes, it will be a goal to play for England one day and it would be amazing but for now my pure focus is on Yorkshire and just doing well for them."