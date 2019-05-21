Jofra Archer picked in England World Cup squad, David Willey misses out

Jofra Archer (R) replaces David Willey (L) in England's squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup

England have added Sussex paceman Jofra Archer to their 15-man squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, with David Willey the unfortunate man to miss out.

Hampshire left-arm spinner Liam Dawson also returns to the England set-up, replacing Joe Denly, while county team-mate James Vince is a final addition to England's initial preliminary squad named - in for the axed Alex Hales.

Archer is called up after impressing in his debut ODI series for England against Pakistan. The 24-year-old fast bowler played two matches in England's 4-0 series victory after making his debut against Ireland last month.

Dawson returns for the first time since sustaining a side strain during October's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka The 29-year-old all-rounder has been in fine form for his county, claiming 18 wickets and averaging 45 with the bat during Hampshire's run to the Royal London One-Day Cup final.

England's squad will report to The Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Friday ahead of the first of two final warm-up fixtures before the World Cup. They play Australia on Saturday and then Afghanistan at The Oval on Monday.

The Cricket World Cup gets under way on Thursday, May 30 as England take on South Africa at The Oval.

England 15-man ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Squad:

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) Captain

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Tom Curran (Surrey)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

Liam Plunkett (Surrey)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

Ben Stokes (Durham)

James Vince (Hampshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

