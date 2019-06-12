Jos Buttler fit to play for England against West Indies in World Cup

0:34 Trevor Bayliss says Jos Buttler has recovered from his hip injury and will be fit to face the West Indies on Friday Trevor Bayliss says Jos Buttler has recovered from his hip injury and will be fit to face the West Indies on Friday

Jos Buttler will be fit to play for England against West Indies on Friday despite suffering a hip injury against Bangladesh, says Trevor Bayliss.

Buttler scored 64 from 44 balls in Saturday's win but did not field after suffering heavy bruising to his right hip with Jonny Bairstow taking over as wicketkeeper,

Speaking before England's fourth World Cup match against the West Indies in Southampton, head coach Bayliss said of Buttler: "He's fine. He'll be taking part in today's practice fully.

9:26 Watch the pick of the action as England return to winning ways with a commanding victory over Bangladesh in Cardiff Watch the pick of the action as England return to winning ways with a commanding victory over Bangladesh in Cardiff

"It was a little bit precautionary the other day. He could have kept but it wasn't sure whether he would have been able to sprint after a high catch. But he'll be fine."

Asked whether Buttler would be fit enough to return as wicketkeeper, Bayliss said: "To be honest I haven't really thought about it.

"We'll make that decision over the next day or two and see how he performs in practice. But I'm fully expecting him to play a full part."

Buttler will be joined in the England team by Jofra Archer, who will face the West Indies for the first time in his international career.

The 24-year-old fast bowler was born in Barbados and played for the West Indies U19s, but qualifies for England through his father.

Jofra Archer only made his one-day debut in May

Bayliss believes facing the side he could have played for will serve as motivation for Archer, explaining: "He's looking forward to it. He obviously knows a few guys in their team.

"It will be like anyone who knows players in the other team - he'll be after the bragging rights. It will be the first time he's come up against those guys but I'm sure he's wishing to do well."

Mooen Ali will also be available to face the West Indies on Friday, although he will miss practice on Thursday after his wife Firuza gave birth to their daughter, Haadiya.

