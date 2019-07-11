Jason Roy fined for reaction to dismissal against Australia

Jason Roy was given out when on 85 after being caught by Alex Carey despite not touching the ball

Jason Roy has been fined 30 per cent of his match fee for his reaction to his dismissal against Australia and will not be banned for England's World Cup final against New Zealand.

The opener top scored for England with 85 in their chase of 224 and looked well set for a century before being dismissed by Pat Cummins.

Roy was given out caught behind, but replays clearly showed he had not touched the ball with bat or glove.

England had no reviews remaining, meaning Roy had no option but to walk, but he made his displeasure at the decision clear as he left the field.

The 28-year-old admitted a level one breach of the ICC code of conduct following his dissent towards the umpires, and no formal hearing took place.

As well as being fined 30 per cent of his match fee, two demerit points have been added to Roy's disciplinary record.

Despite Roy's dismissal, England went on to beat Australia by eight wickets to reach their first World Cup final since 1992.