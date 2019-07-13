Jonny Bairstow trains with England ahead of World Cup final

England News

Watch England take on New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, live on Sky Sports from 9am

Last Updated: 13/07/19 11:06am

Jonny Bairstow appeared to suffer an injury during the semi-final victory over Australia on Thursday

Jonny Bairstow has taken part in England training ahead of Sunday's World Cup final against New Zealand, easing concerns that he would be unfit to play.

The opener pulled up injured while batting during England's semi-final victory over Australia on Thursday.

However, he was able to continue at the crease at Edgbaston and trained on Saturday ahead of the tournament final at Lord's.

However, Bairstow did not take part in the football match that England's team often play before matches, after he turned his ankle while doing so on tour in Sri Lanka last year.

1:40
Will England or New Zealand show the globe their greatness and go on to win the ICC Cricket World Cup on Sunday?

The 29-year-old is England's second-highest run-scorer during the World Cup, with his 496 only being beaten by Joe Root.

Bairstow is set to open the batting against New Zealand alongside Jason Roy as the hosts bid to win their first World Cup in their fourth final.

