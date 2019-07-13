Jonny Bairstow trains with England ahead of World Cup final

Jonny Bairstow appeared to suffer an injury during the semi-final victory over Australia on Thursday

Jonny Bairstow has taken part in England training ahead of Sunday's World Cup final against New Zealand, easing concerns that he would be unfit to play.

The opener pulled up injured while batting during England's semi-final victory over Australia on Thursday.

However, he was able to continue at the crease at Edgbaston and trained on Saturday ahead of the tournament final at Lord's.

However, Bairstow did not take part in the football match that England's team often play before matches, after he turned his ankle while doing so on tour in Sri Lanka last year.

The 29-year-old is England's second-highest run-scorer during the World Cup, with his 496 only being beaten by Joe Root.

Bairstow is set to open the batting against New Zealand alongside Jason Roy as the hosts bid to win their first World Cup in their fourth final.