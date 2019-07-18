Trevor Bayliss appointed Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach

Trevor Bayliss is leaving England and will take up his new role next year

Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad have appointed England's Trevor Bayliss as their new head coach.

The 56-year-old Australian replaces Tom Moody and will take up his new role next year.

Bayliss has long planned to leave his position as England head coach when his contract expires following the conclusion of the Ashes in September.

England won the World Cup for the first time at Lord's on Sunday, beating New Zealand in a dramatic super over

The Sunrisers confirmed the appointment on Twitter, and wrote: "Trevor has already won two IPL trophies with Kolkata Knight Riders and has also won the Big Bash League and Champions League with Sydney Sixers.

"He is a proven winner and we feel that his successful track record will be ideal in taking Sunrisers Hyderabad forward."

Bayliss added to his reputation as one of the leading limited-overs coaches in world cricket by leading England to World Cup glory against New Zealand on home soil last week.

It’s been a privilege to work for Sunrisers Hyderabad, I have made many friendships and good memories. The success we’ve enjoyed over the 7 yrs is a testament to a hard working team on and off the field. A special thank you to the players, support staff and all the fans. 🙏 https://t.co/2dYphE3yQF — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) July 18, 2019

PA Media understands Bayliss turned down a return to the Knight Riders and an offer from Rajasthan Royals - whose players include Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer - to sign with the Sunrisers.

However, Bayliss will be able to call up England's second-highest run-scorer at the World Cup, Jonny Bairstow, when he arrives in Hyderabad.

The franchise have reached the IPL play-offs five times in the last seven seasons and won the competition in 2016.