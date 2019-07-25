Jofra Archer expects to be fit for Ashes and will play for Sussex on Friday

England seamer Jofra Archer will step up his comeback ahead of the Ashes by playing for Sussex against Surrey in the Vitality Blast on Friday night.

Archer missed the ongoing Test against Ireland at Lord's with a left side strain he sustained while helping England to the World Cup title - the paceman bowling the Super Over as Eoin Morgan's men edged New Zealand in the final.

The 24-year-old passed a fitness test with the England and Sussex medical teams at Hove on Thursday and could now make his Test debut in the Ashes opener against Australia at Edgbaston from August 1.

"What better way to keep Jofra ticking over and fit and strong than playing a match," said Sussex coach Jason Gillespie. "We're excited he's available and would like to thank the ECB for releasing him to us for the Surrey game."

Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket on Wednesday, Archer confirmed he had cut short a holiday in his native Barbados in order to try and push for a start against Australia.

Archer says he has benefited from his years playing in high-pressure T20 leagues around the world, saying those experiences helped him in the World Cup final Super Over.

"It has taught me how to deal with pressure situations, especially the Super Over," he said. "I have bowled the last over with a lot riding on it many a game."

Archer also addressed the tweets he posted a few years ago, which appeared to predict key World Cup moments and have since earned him the nickname 'Jofradamus'.

"I did the majority of those tweets between 2014 and 2015," said Archer. "I don't think I was probably 17 at the time, I was still really young! I was just watching cricket at home on TV.

"I don't think I can actually pinpoint which game but me and my mates watched the games and tweeted about it."

