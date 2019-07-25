Jofra Archer expects to be fit for The Ashes if England give him maiden Test call-up

England World Cup winner Jofra Archer says he hopes to be fit enough to play some part in the upcoming Ashes series against Australia.

Archer has yet to play Test cricket but put himself firmly in contention with a string of impressive performances at the World Cup.

Having only become eligible for England in March, Archer took 20 wickets at the tournament - and then bowled the Super Over as England won an enthralling final against New Zealand.

Archer picked up a side strain at the World Cup but told Sky Sports he is aiming to appear at some point in the Ashes series, which gets underway next Thursday at Edgbaston.

"Yes I had a niggle but I have come back today," said Archer when he joined the commentary team at Sussex's game against Hampshire on Wednesday.

Jofra Archer was England's leading wicket taker at the World Cup

"I shortened my home trip [to Barbados] to come back and get it all sorted and hopefully push for selection."

Archer kept his cool at Lord's in the World Cup final at New Zealand - and he says he has benefited from his years playing in high-pressure T20 leagues around the world.

"It has taught me how to deal with pressure situations, especially the Super Over," he said.

"I have bowled the last over with a lot riding on it many a game."

Archer also addressed the historic tweets he posted a few years ago, which appeared to predict key World Cup moments and have earned him the nickname 'Jofradamus'.

"I did the majority of those tweets between 2014 and 2015," said Archer. "I don't think I was probably 17 at the time, I was still really young!

"I was just watching cricket at home on TV.

"I don't think I can actually pinpoint which game but me and my mates watched the games and tweeted about it."