England release Jofra Archer to play for Sussex

England have released Jofra Archer to play two games for Sussex after the fast bowler was left out of the first Ashes Test.

Having returned to fitness after playing through a "serious" injury during the World Cup, Archer had been in contention to make his Test debut at Edgbaston, but England opted for the experience of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes.

The 24-year-old will be available for Sussex's Vitality Blast game against Kent on Friday, and also for the county's 2nd XI fixture against Gloucestershire on Tuesday, which should give him the opportunity to prove his durability in a longer form match ahead of the second Test at Lord's on August 14.

Fellow quicks Olly Stone and Sam Curran have also been made available for their counties, but only for Vitality Blast fixtures on Friday.

Stone will be able to line up for the Birmingham Bears match against Notts Outlaws, while Curran can feature in Surrey's trip to Somerset.

Assuming he comes through his return to Sussex unscathed, Archer is expected to make his Test bow at some point during the series, with five matches in six weeks likely to force changes to both sides' bowling attacks.

