England bowler Mark Wood ruled out of Ashes by injuries

Mark Wood picked up the side strain during England's World Cup final victory over New Zealand

England bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the Ashes by a side strain and knee injury.

Having tweaked his side, the Durham quick continued to bowl at more than 90mph as England beat New Zealand in the World Cup final last month, exacerbating the issue.

Wood was also struggling throughout the tournament with a left knee issue, which he has now undergone surgery on.

Wood's last Test appearance for England came against the West Indies in February

An England statement released on Friday said: "England fast bowler Mark Wood has had left knee surgery to address an injury sustained during the ICC Cricket World Cup.

"The Durham player will continue rehabilitation for this and the left side strain that he sustained in the World Cup final.

England vs Australia Live on

"As a result of these injuries, he will be unavailable for any cricket for the remainder of the season."

Wood's absence for the Ashes will add to England's concern over the condition of James Anderson, who bowled just four overs on the day one of the first Test on Thursday before being forced off the field with a calf strain.

With doubts remaining over the fitness of Jofra Archer, who also played through the World Cup final with a side strain, the wealth of options England appeared to have going into the series has been severely depleted.

Adil Rashid is also struggling having played through the World Cup with a shoulder issue

Wood's problems are the latest in a series of injuries that have blighted his international career, particularly in Tests where he has been limited to just 13 appearances since making his debut in 2015.

Fellow England bowler Adil Rashid is also struggling with the shoulder injury he managed throughout the World Cup.

Yorkshire have sent Rashid back to England's medical staff for "treatment and review" after the leg-spinner reported the injury "is the worst it has been this summer".

Watch day three of the first Ashes Test live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am on Saturday. Click here to upgrade now.