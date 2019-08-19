Sky Cricket Podcast: Graham Gooch continues Captain's Log series

Graham Gooch reflects on his time as England skipper in the latest episode of our Captain's Log series.

From captaining a rebel tour to South Africa in 1982 - a decision that earned him a lengthy ban from Test cricket - to the summer of four captains and then leading his country full time, Gooch's story is a fascinating one.

The former batsman explains what he gleaned playing under Tony Greig and Mike Brearley and how the team felt when then-captain Mike Gatting became embroiled in the Shakoor Rana in incident.

Plus, Gooch explains why Sir Ian Botham struggled as captain despite being a "superstar of cricket" as well as how he got along with Beefy as a team-mate.

Ian Botham - brilliant player but struggled as captain

Gooch, who feels captaincy made him a better player, also discusses his focus on fitness, his high points as England captain, and why man-management was not his strongest suit as skipper.

But does he think he was appointed permanent captain too late, having assumed the role well into his thirties? Gooch gives his take on that, too…

The 66-year-old also reveals his regret at not being able to lead England to victory in the 1992 World Cup and whether he was surprised that Mike Atherton, not Alec Stewart, succeeded him as skipper.

For all that, and more, listen to the latest Captain's Log podcast above or download here!