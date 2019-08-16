England bowler Olly Stone out for rest of the season with a back injury

Olly Stone has played four ODIs and one Test for England

England and Warwickshire seamer Olly Stone has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a partial stress fracture to his lower back.

The 25-year-old made his ODI debut in Sri Lanka in October and then his Test bow against Ireland at Lord's last month but is now set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Paul Farbrace, Warwickshire's sport director, said: "Olly had such a fantastic season in 2018 and looked set to play an important role for England as well as ourselves this summer.

"We're obviously gutted to lose him just over a month after returning to senior cricket.

"Being able to bowl consistently at speeds in excess of 90 mph places huge demands on the body.

"With Olly's season having ended prematurely, he will now work our medical and strength and conditioning teams to get stronger and fitter than ever."

Stone took three wickets on his Test debut against Ireland last month

Stone has had an injury-hit career to date, including missing much of the 2016 season with former club Northamptonshire after picking up a serious knee injury while celebrating a wicket.

The paceman was included in England's Test squad in the West Indies in January but had to return home with the stress fracture of the back that has now flared up again.

Stone recorded figures of 3-29 against Ireland in his only Test to date.