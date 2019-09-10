Ashes 2019: James Anderson hungry to keep playing as he sets sights on return for winter tours

James Anderson is "hungry" to keep playing cricket for England as he targets a return to the squad for their winter tours of New Zealand and South Africa with the seamer battling to return to full fitness from his ongoing calf injury.

England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker suffered the injury while playing the in County Championship for Lancashire and although he was fit to play in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston, he managed to bowl just four overs before suffering a reoccurrence of the injury.

Anderson stepped up his recovery by playing for his county's second XI side in the lead up to the fourth Test at his home ground Old Trafford but was unable to fully overcome the calf injury as he was ruled out for the entire series.

"I'm just about getting over the disappointment on being able to play a part in this series and looking ahead to what I can do in the future," Anderson told Sky Sports.

"I am definitely hungry and keen to keep playing for England. This summer I have been bowling as well as I ever have, I bowled quite a lot for Lancashire at the start of the season and was in really good form before I got injured at an annoying time.

"I never like looking too far ahead, I just want to get my calf sorted and look to the next series to see if I can get myself fit for New Zealand and if not, then South Africa.

"Who knows how long I can play for, as long as I can keep myself fit and keep bowling well then I want to keep playing as long as possible."

Meanwhile, speculation over whether Joe Root should remain as England captain surfaced after Australia's 185-run win saw them retain the Ashes.

However, Anderson dismissed the thoughts of replacing Root, insisting the batsman has the ability to push the side forward once a new head coach is appointed.

"I think Joe is the right man for the job," Anderson explained. "He has worked hard to push this team in the right direction over the last few years.

"That has been difficult with changes in personnel in the team, like Alastair Cook retiring, and trying to find the right balance of team to go forward but I think he's done a good job.

"The key for this Test side for Joe Root and the coach that replaces Trevor Bayliss is that they have the same vision for the team and pushes them in the right direction."

