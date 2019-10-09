Mo Bobat appointed England and Wales Cricket Board performance director

Mo Bobat replaces David Parsons who left the post in July

Mo Bobat has been appointed as the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) performance director for men's cricket.

He will work closely with new men's head coach Chris Silverwood and national selector Ed Smith.

Bobat, who moves up from his role as player identification lead, will take over from David Parsons who left the post in July.

He said: "I am delighted and honoured to be appointed performance director, at what is an exciting time for English cricket.

"I am looking forward to working closely with both Chris Silverwood and Ed Smith, and in doing so, supporting the performance needs of our England teams and moving us closer to achieving our aim of being the most respected team in the world.

"Developing strong relationships with our counties to enhance the size and quality of our talent pool will be paramount. I aim to ensure that our highest potential players receive individualised support and international-specific experiences.

"It is a hugely exciting role and the vision is that the strength of our counties and our high-performance system delivers deliberate and sustained success across all formats."

The 36-year-old studied sports science and management and is also in the process of completing his Masters in sporting directorship.

He joined the ECB in 2011 and five years later was promoted to England men's player identification lead. He has helped discover potential future players and has developed a strong connection to the England team selection over the last three years.

Managing director of cricket Ashley Giles said: "The position of performance director is a critical post in the development of our long-term strategy for elite performance. Mo demonstrated through his knowledge and experience that he has the attributes to take us forward in this area.

"He will be responsible for identifying our highest potential players and leading programmes that will bridge the gap between county and international cricket helping us to deliver successful, respected and inspiring England players and teams."