England Women's Jenny Gunn retires from international cricket

Jenny Gunn has ended her 15-year international career with England Women

England Women all-rounder Jenny Gunn has retired from international cricket at the age of 33.

Gunn made 259 appearances across all formats for England, placing her second on the all-time list behind only Charlotte Edwards (309).

The seam bowler is the second 2017 World Cup winner to retire in recent weeks after wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor, who bowed out due to her ongoing battle with anxiety.

"I have made one of the hardest decisions and decided the time has come to retire from international cricket," said Gunn.

"I started as a young kid playing the game I loved for fun and I could only dream of becoming a professional cricketer.

"I've been lucky enough to play in some great teams and to be part of some amazing battles over the years.

"As a small girl I always said I wanted to put a World Cup medal next to my dad's European Cup winner's medal and there are now three of them next to his medal on the mantelpiece!

Gunn (right) was part of England 50-over World Cup win in the summer of 2017

"I'm so grateful for the support throughout my career and I couldn't have done it without my friends. But most of all, I couldn't have done it without my family, all of whom have been there for me every step of the way."

Gunn - whose father Bryn was part of the Nottingham Forest side that won the European Cup in 1979-80 - played 11 Tests, 144 ODIs and 104 T20Is after debuting in 2004.

"Jenny has been the most tremendous servant to England Women's cricket throughout the 15 years she has played," said ECB managing director of women's cricket Clare Connor.

"Her longevity, work ethic and commitment have been hugely impressive across both the amateur and professional eras and on countless occasions she has delivered match-winning performances with both bat and ball.

"Jenny has been an exceptional role model for our sport and we are so grateful for everything she has done.

"Very few international cricketers have carried themselves with so much humility and shown such care for her team-mates as Jenny. She will be very missed by players and staff alike."

England Women are still seeking a new head coach after Mark Robinson stepped down in the wake of this summer's Ashes defeat to Australia.