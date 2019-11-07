Jonny Bairstow added to England's Test squad as back-up for Joe Denly

Bairstow has an average of 35.26 with the bat in 69 Tests

Jonny Bairstow has been added to England's Test squad for their two-match series against New Zealand as back-up for injured batsman Joe Denly.

Bairstow will stay in New Zealand following the conclusion of the five-match IT20 series on Sunday at Eden Park, Auckland, for the two warm-up matches against New Zealand Cricket XI starting in Whangarei on Tuesday.

Denly, who sustained ligament damage to his right ankle in practice ahead of the the first IT20 at the start of the month, is making progress on his rehabilitation and is hoping to be fit to play in the three-day warm-up match starting on November 15.

England's Test specialists arrived in Auckland this week and will travel to Whangarei on Monday with the rest of the squad and management.

