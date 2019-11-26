Jofra Archer 'contacted on social media' by alleged racist abuser

England bowler Jofra Archer was subjected to alleged racial abuse by a spectator during the opening Test with New Zealand

The ECB are investigating reports that the person who racially abused Jofra Archer in New Zealand has since contacted the England bowler directly on social media.

Sussex fast bowler Archer was leaving the field of play on day five of the opening Test in Mount Maunganui, where England attempted in vain to save the match as they lost by an innings and 65 runs, when he suffered the alleged abuse.

It is not clear at this stage whether that contact formed part of an apology, or further abuse.

Archer has reported the Instagram message to ECB officials and they have passed it on to New Zealand Cricket.

It is thought the message sent to Archer could play a big part in officials identifying the culprit, with that information eventually passed on to police.

New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson, has said he will apologise directly to Archer before the second Test starts in Hamilton on Thursday - live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Archer took to Twitter after the incident at the ground to give his thoughts on what had happened.

"A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team," Archer wrote on Twitter.

"The crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy, the Barmy Army was good as usual also."