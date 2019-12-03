Jeetan Patel appointed England spin bowling consultant for South Africa and Sri Lanka tours

Jeetan Patel has been appointed England spin bowling consultant

England have appointed Jeetan Patel as their spin bowling consultant for the tours of South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Patel, who was part of England's successful five-match IT20 series victory over New Zealand last month, has announced his retirement from Cricket Wellington.

He will play his last match for the Firebirds in the Super Smash against Central Stags at the Basin Reserve on December 18.

Patel will join the England party on December 24 in Centurion ahead of the first Test at Supersport Park starting on Boxing Day against the Proteas, which is live on Sky Sports.

The 39-year-old will also be part of the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour, which includes three ODIs and three IT20s.

He will also play a significant role during England's Test tour of Sri Lanka starting in March 2020 when Joe Root's side plays a two-match Test series as part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Patel, who is contracted as an off-spinner with Warwickshire, ended this year's County Championship with 64 wickets at 26.75.