World Cup Through Their Eyes: England's winners reflect in our Boxing Day show

It was a day and a match that still beggars belief.
The Cricket World Cup final tied after the regulation fifty overs and then level again after a Super Over, with England emerging victorious over New Zealand by "the barest of all margins" on boundary countback after Jos Buttler ran out Martin Guptill from the final delivery.
Sparking pandemonium at Lord's as England's players ran, jumped, crawled and collapsed on the outfield as four years of hard work paid off, with Eoin Morgan's men going from chastened in Australia and New Zealand in 2015 to champions on home soil in 2019.
In our special Boxing Day show 'World Cup Through Their Eyes', England's triumphant team - including skipper Morgan and stars of the final, Ben Stokes, Buttler and Jofra Archer - reflect on the highs, lows, and emotions of a headline-making campaign.
The drama of the final is, of course, mentioned fully, including the ball that deflected off Stokes' bat and went for six runs that should have been five, as well as the moment Buttler dislodged the bails to win the World Cup.
But Morgan and co also reminisce on the ups and downs of the group stage, when back-to-back defeats to Sri Lanka and Australia left England's knockout hopes hanging by a thread and forced them to do some soul-searching.
There are also the views of Sky Sports experts and former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton on how England's topsy-turvy campaign ended in the ultimate high as the side won the 50-over World Cup for the first time.
