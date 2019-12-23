Rory Burns on England illnesses, South Africa's bowling threat and an unusual Christmas!

In his first Sky Sports column, Rory Burns talks illness in the England camp, the challenges posed by South Africa and how the players will be spending their Christmas…

There has been a few flu-type symptoms since we got out to South Africa with a few of the lads struggling but I think generally, as a group, we've got pretty well established.

It was quite difficult at times with the altitude in Benoni and the illness and stuff wasn't ideal but I think the boys are coming back to full fitness and we should be all systems go come the first Test.

We spoke in New Zealand about wanting to go back to a more traditional approach with our batting, try and build big first-innings scores and then use runs on the board, scoreboard pressure to take wickets later on in the game.

First-innings runs are always important in the long form of the game and that's something we'll be striving to do as a group. Then, it's a bit of a cliché, but we need to take 20 wickets to win games of cricket and different finding ways to do that on different surfaces and different conditions will be important for us as a group.

I think the pitches over here are going to be a bit more bowler-friendly. In Benoni, it was a little bit slower and more like the type of conditions we had in New Zealand but from what I'm hearing the first Test at Centurion, the wicket is normally quite bouncy and has a bit of pace in it.

Obviously that suits both bowlers and batters at times but hopefully it can give our guys a little bit more assistance with the ball and then as a batting group we can get on top of that and try and push on.

Personally, after a year or so in the side, I feel settled within the group, they're a great bunch and it is a great team to be a part of with what we're trying to develop as a Test side. We're not necessarily trying to mimic the journey of the white-ball side but we want to get a Test match group together that can really push each other on.

On the cricket side of things though it is probably a dangerous mindset to get into if you feel too settle because there is always another challenge around the corner.

Rory Burns has two Test centuries for England in 14 matches

I said it before New Zealand, they've got a very fine bowling attack down there and we were quite fortunate as batsmen to get a couple of flat wickets. It was a disappointing series result but as a batter, it is nice to get some time out in the middle against a very good attack, so that was pleasing.

It won't be any easier in South Africa. I was reading that Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada average 18 and 19 with the ball in home conditions! Wherever you go, you know you're going to come up against a very good Test attack and as a batsman, you have to deal with that.

Vernon Philander will retire from international cricket after the England series

Philander has announced he is going to retire at the end of this series, he's had a couple of spells in county cricket but I've been fortunate enough that so far I've only seen him on TV! Unfortunately, I'm probably going to be down the other end this time! He's obviously has a wonderful career and he's a very good bowler so it's going to be a very good test.

You want to test yourself against bowlers of that quality, this is the highest format of the game. If you aspire to be the best you can then you want that challenge of facing the best and as a batsman, it is your job to score runs.

We're obviously away for Christmas but as a cricketer that is nothing new. Some of the families are out here and my wife is joining me tomorrow so that will be nice - it doesn't feel particularly Christmassy out here though with 30-degree heat and the odd thunderstorm!

We've got a short, sharp training session on Christmas Day. Get in, get what you need to do done then go and have a nice lunch together as a group with families and everything - then get ourselves prepared mentally for the next day.

It is probably not quite the Christmas you think of and it's not ideal missing Christmas but if you are going to miss it then playing Test cricket for your country is not a bad reason to do it!

