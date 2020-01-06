Pat Brown: England lose Worcestershire bowler to stress fracture in his back

Pat Brown will miss South Africa tour with stress fracture

Pat Brown will miss the white-ball segment of England's tour of South Africa with a stress fracture in his lower back.

The Worcestershire star, who has emerged as one of the country's best Twenty20 bowlers, has been stood down from all winter cricket and will return to the United Kingdom to rehab with his county.

Brown, 21, has suffered back problems before and had a recurrence while in Australia preparing to play for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash.

A scan has since revealed a partial stress fracture, denying Brown the chance to add to the four T20 internationals he played in during the tour of New Zealand late last year.

England have confirmed they will name a replacement for Brown in due course ahead of the three-match one-day international series and three Twenty20 internationals.

Burns a doubt for Sri Lanka?

Meanwhile, opening batsman Rory Burns is expected to see a specialist in the next week to decide whether he needs surgery on an ankle ligament injury.

Burns was hurt playing football before the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town, becoming the latest in a team worth of players to be hurt in similar warm-up games.

England have since banned football as part of the team's warm-up regime and are yet to decide whether to call up a replacement for the final two Tests.

The 29-year-old is a serious doubt for the tour of Sri Lanka in March and would almost certainly miss out if surgery is required.