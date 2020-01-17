England Women to host India and South Africa in summer of 2020

England Women will host India and South Africa this summer in one-day international and Twenty20 international series.

Heather Knight's side - who are now coached by Lisa Keightley - will play four ODIs and two T20Is against both sides between June and September, with all matches live on Sky Sports.

England start their summer against India with a T20 international at Taunton on June 25, with a second match scheduled for Bristol on June 27.

The four ODIs will take place at Worcester (July 1), Chelmsford (July 4), Canterbury (July 6) and Hove (July 9), before a break in international cricket for the Women's Hundred.

Knight's team will then welcome South Africa for T20Is at Hove and Chelmsford on September 1 and September 4 respectively.

The four ODIs against the Proteas will then take place at Canterbury (September 8), Derby (September 11), Headingley (September 13), and Leicester (September 16).

INDIA

1st T20, Taunton - 7pm, Thursday, June 25

2nd T20, Bristol - 7pm, Saturday, June 27

1st ODI, Worcester - 11am, Wednesday, July 1

2nd ODI, Chelmsford - 11am, Saturday, July 4

3rd ODI, Canterbury - 2pm, Monday, July 6

4th ODI, Hove - 2pm, Thursday, July 9

SOUTH AFRICA

1st T20, Hove - 6.30pm, Tuesday, September 1

2nd T20, Chelmsford - 6.30pm, Friday, September 4

1st ODI, Canterbury - 1pm, Tuesday, September 8

2nd ODI, Derby - 1pm, Friday, September 11

3rd ODI, Headingley - 11am, Sunday, September 13

4th ODI, Leicester - 1pm, Wednesday, September 16