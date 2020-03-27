ECB could install coronavirus checkpoints in order to resume cricket behind closed doors

International matches could be staged behind closed doors with coronavirus hitting cricket

The ECB could install coronavirus checkpoints and isolation units at grounds this summer in order to resume cricket behind closed doors.

There will be no professional cricket in England until at least May 28 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Steve Elworthy, the ECB's director of events, told the Guardian that his organisation could stage England matches without fans.

"We're mapping out what international matches would look like behind closed doors," he said, with England's Test series against West Indies due to begin at The Oval on June 4.

Steve Elworthy, the ECB's director of events, says people's health is the focus

"The advice around mass gatherings [before the current period of lockdown] was 500 people or fewer. That was guided by the potential impact on critical services, like paramedics and doctors.

"You would likely have to work within that number, which includes teams, match officials, support staff, broadcasters and media [and other essential staff].

"Then you have to think about medical provisions, creating a safe and sterile environment around that venue, so that everyone who comes in is clear.

There will be no professional cricket in England until May 28 at the earliest

"It's how you test them at the gate, the isolation units that you have to put in. These are all the considerations we are thinking about.

"One thing you have to consider is the national mood. You might be able to deliver a match but would it be the right thing?

"Operationally we believe we can deliver anything but we have to have an eye on that. You don't just operate in a bubble, you need peripheral vision. Making sure everyone is in a safe environment is front and centre of the discussions."

Former England batsman Mark Ramprakash told Sky Sports News that he would support the idea of playing shorter-form competitions like the Vitality Blast behind closed doors if necessary in order to help lift the mood of the nation.

"I guess as someone who has always been an advocate of maintaining a healthy County Championship, I'd love to see some red-ball cricket played," he said.

"However, clearly we need to be mindful of the finances of the game and, of course, we know that the ECB has invested so much into the new The Hundred competition which they were hoping to launch this summer - so much so that I think their reserves of money have gone from £78m down to £10m.

"So it's the ECB's worst nightmare that this situation has come about. I think it would be entirely understandable given the fragility of the finances that they do prioritise the short-form format.

"The T20 Blast, of course, is a successful competition and the counties love it and that's why they didn't want to give it up and I think it would be a good, fun competition for everybody to watch.

"When I say 'watch', I do mean that if it is a case of playing it behind closed doors then so be it because I think it's really important that we get back to playing sport as quickly as we can with safety in mind.

"But if we can have live sport on the television, then that's so important. So I wouldn't be against that but they may well want to postpone The Hundred."