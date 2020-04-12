World Cup final Watchalong: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Mark Wood react to thriller

England mob Jofra Archer after England's World Cup final win over New Zealand at Lord's in July 2019

July 14, 2019, was revisited on Easter Sunday as Sky Sports brought you a full rerun of England's nail-biting victory over New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup final at Lord's.

For the closing stages - in which England matched New Zealand's total of 241 and then triumphed on boundary countback after the Super Over was also tied - viewers were joined by Man of the Match Ben Stokes as well as team-mates Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Jos Buttler for a special watchalong.

Check out what they said below, as they reacted to that six that should have been given as five, Trent Boult catching Stokes but then stepping on the boundary rope, and the moment Buttler whipped off the bails to run out Martin Guptill and win the World Cup for England...

England rebuild from 86-4 with Stokes and Buttler

BUTTLER reveals his mindset when he came to the crease...

"It was about getting a partnership going. My plan was to bring some intensity and stick with Stokesy, as he had been playing well all tournament. On a wicket like this, that might not be by being really aggressive and hitting boundaries but running between the wickets, looking to get off strike, walking down the wicket... We said if we were still there and needed 80 off the last 10, we would back ourselves to get them."

BUTTLER on when he began to really enjoy himself…

"Stokesey hit three twos in a row to bring up a fifty partnership or something and the crowd really got going. The two of us were just laughing to ourselves in the middle - I just remember it being one of the most fun times I've ever had on a cricket field! It was quite a cool moment to share, in the heat of everything that was going on."

Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes shared a crucial century stand

BUTTLER on the despair of getting out…

"Watching this back, I think I suffered from a bit of over-confidence. I'd hit a four, then got two and I'm thinking, 'I'm going to win the game for us here'. I found watching it really tough. I know when I got out I was tearing my hair out in the dressing room. It was awful. Morgs [Eoin Morgan] sat there and watched the whole innings, his emotions barely changed from the outside - he'd be a good poker player, I think!"

With the wickets then tumbling, WOOD got ready in case he was needed...

"I'm fully kitted up now. Honestly, I feel sick even now just thinking back to how I felt then. Jos was going mental after he'd got out - I'd never seen him like that before. I had full faith Stokes was still going to do it, I've seen him do it so many times ever since even our days in the Durham academy. All day, I was up and down thinking 'we're going to win, 'we're going to lose'. [When Liam Plunkett got out], I was sweating. He might have said something to me about what was happening but I was absolutely gone! I remember Morgy asking me what I was thinking. I said I was OK but really I was thinking 'I haven't got a clue'."

Chaos began to ensue as Stokes earned two fortunate sixes and nailed another

STOKES on when Boult trod on the boundary rope at long-on trying to take a catch...

"This bit of cricket here felt awful because I thought 'what have I done?' And then it was six. Straight away I knew [I had not got enough off the ball], my head went down straight away. I was jogging through praying something would happen. I can't believe it did."

STOKES on slog-sweeping Boult for six in the final regulation over…

"I've never in my life played this shot against a seamer. I don't know what I was thinking. I'd never done it and then did it twice in 15 minutes [after also hitting four that way in the Super Over]."

Stokes apologises for his fortunate deflected six

STOKES on Guptill's throw deflecting off his bat and going for six...

"What are the chances of that happening? It was a 70-yard throw. I had no idea it was six. If it had been five and we got to the last ball needing three, it would have changed the way I played the last ball."

One ball to go - England need two to win and one for a Super Over

STOKES on the last ball…

"I didn't know there was a Super Over coming until I asked before the last ball. I had to go and speak to Marais [umpire Marais Erasmus]. I had to make a choice. I could have won the game but I could also have lost the game so I thought get ball on ball, put New Zealand under pressure."

STOKES on MARK WOOD's attire…

"Here he is - chest guard, arm guard. He normally weighs seven stone and right now he weighed about 15."

WOOD on being run out last ball…

"What am I doing? It was the world's worst dive because of the fact I had every bit of kit on. I wasn't even in the frame. I am a little bit embarrassed to tell you the truth!"

A frustrated Stokes could only score one from the final ball of England's 50 overs

England scored one, so a Super Over it was...

WOOD on England's mood in the dressing room…

"Everyone was quite up. It was tense when I left the dressing room to bat but everyone was now pumped we had this chance. I remember Jase [Jason Roy] was scrambling around for kit. He couldn't find it as he'd thrown all his when he got out."

NASSER HUSSAIN on the feeling in the commentary box ahead of the Super Over…

"It was absolute chaos. You are asking the stats guy whether the regulations had been changed for a Super Over and what happens if there is a tied Super Over. Brendon McCullum was to my right, pulling his hair out. Chaos but good chaos. The best half-hour was coming up."

STOKES on initially suggesting he didn't bat in the Super Over…

"Morgs made the decision. When he told me it was me and Jos, I said 'Jos and Jason Roy'. But as soon as Morgs said 'no, we want a left and right-hand combo', I had to go and clear my head, get out my emotion, and switch back on. I had to get rid of everything I had gone through to go out there and give it another crack. As for the Super Over, I don't even know if whoever wrote the rules knew what the rules were!"

STOKES after England posted 15 in their Super Over…

"At this moment right now, I thought we'd won the World Cup."

Now it was over to Jofra Archer with the ball, after some key words from Adil Rashid

BUTTLER on a vital contribution from Rashid…

"I asked Morgs if we had the luck of the Irish with us and I remember Rash coming over and saying, 'don't worry lads, Allah is on our side'. It summed up the diversity in our team, it was a fantastic little moment."

JOFRA ARCHER on bowling in the Super Over…

"Looking back, it was a bit crazy to let me bowl it, a guy so inexperienced in and around the team. I honestly thought Chris Woakes or Plunkett would bowl it but that just didn't happen. I think it was good that the last thing I heard was [Ben Stokes telling me whatever happened wouldn't define me]. Yorker was my go-to ball, something I knew I could do. I couldn't believe the first ball was a wide - I had my ruler out!"

Jofra Archer sinks to his knees after England's win

England win "by the barest of margins"!

BUTTLER on whipping off the bails…

"All the emotions. Relief, happiness. That 30 seconds to a minute from taking the bails to all of us running around was the most incredible feeling. A couple of hours later, one of the security guards brought my gloves and cap back. I had no idea where they went after throwing them up!"

NASSER on being part of the commentary team for the winning moment…

"You are never too nervous when you've got Ian Bishop one side of you and Ian Smith the other. Ian Smith, as he has shown on a number of occasions but especially on this occasion, is one of the greatest broadcasters ever."

Buttler whipped off the bails to run out Martin Guptill and win the World Cup

BUTTLER was like a kid in a sweet shop...

"I was so excited to get to touch the World Cup. I remember the day before having awful thoughts about walking past it and not being able to pick it up. I couldn't wait for Morgs to lift it and to be able to hold it. It was the justification of it all coming together. We felt so low in Adelaide after going out of the 2015 World Cup but the turnaround was so quick."

ARCHER would have been distraught had England lost…

"The most relieving thing was that we won. If we'd lost, I probably would have asked for leave or taken a month or two off cricket. I honestly don't know. I take losses really hard so god knows what a loss in the World Cup final would have done to me!"

I think if your family wasn't there then I don't know what was so important that they couldn't be. Someone would have to be in hospital or something! Were Jofra Archer's family at the game?

England victorious, with Stokes the hero

NASSER says the game was Stokes' redemption...

"What he went through off the field as well as on the field in the 2016 T20 World Cup final with Carlos Brathwaite... this was Stokes' redemption. You ask why someone as cool as Stokes was in tears, it's because there was a lot of history."

BUTTLER added that Stokes is an inspiration...

"The magnitude of the things he is capable of is so inspiring for everyone else in that team. It is amazing to share the field with a guy like that. It makes everyone else a foot taller."