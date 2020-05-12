ECB hopeful England can return to one-to-one training soon

Joe Root and Ben Stoke could return to individual training shortly following the easing of coronavirus restrictions

The ECB is hopeful England players will be able to begin one-to-one training sessions soon following the announcement of the government's latest guidelines.

The roadmap for exiting the lockdown, imposed to limit the spread of coronavirus, was published on Monday and set out the conditions under which various activities can be safely carried out.

In the proposals, people are allowed to exercise with someone from outside their own home, providing social distancing is observed.

This would allow players to bat and bowl in outdoor nets, with a coach, if facilities can be reopened which still needs the approval of the government.

Therefore the ECB is awaiting further guidance before publishing its return-to-play protocols although no top-level sport in England is expected to start until June 1 at the earliest.

The ECB has already confirmed there will be no professional cricket played in England and Wales until at least July 1, with England scheduled to face the West Indies in a three-Test series behind closed doors on July 8.

England captain Joe Root believes Test cricket should not be played if social distancing rules mean the game is compromised in some way.

'Premature to get too excited'

However, Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt has urged caution on the three-Test series, claiming there is still much to be sorted between the governing bodies.

Speaking to Trinidad radio station i955fm, Skerritt said: "It would be premature to start to get too excited as to what the terms and conditions would be.

"There has been no confirmation of anything. Different ideas have come up based on the medical advice. Both organisations have had medical-oriented and cricket technical-oriented discussions.

"We have a date sometime in July for the proposed tour to begin. The technical people are talking, looking at potential scenarios for travel or hospitality, for practice, for preparation, for getting the players ready to compete at international level and so on.

"That is the planning process that is taking place on both sides of the Atlantic, especially at the ECB. It is their home series. And the onus is on them to invite us, which has already been done, and then say when, how, where etc. We are not at that point yet."