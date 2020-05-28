England seamer Mark Wood says return to training has been 'weird'

2:57 England seamer Mark Wood says training alone has been difficult and that he is itching to bowl at a batsman in the nets. England seamer Mark Wood says training alone has been difficult and that he is itching to bowl at a batsman in the nets.

Mark Wood admits returning to cricket training has been "weird" amid the coronavirus pandemic and that he is missing competitive bowling.

The England seamer - who picked up nine wickets in his previous Test, against South Africa in Johannesburg in January - has begun individual training with a coach at county side Durham.

But Wood says his run outs feel a bit "dead" and he is itching to test himself against a batsman in the nets when guidelines permit as England aim to resume cricket behind closed doors in July.

"Training is going well but it's a bit weird being by yourself and having to stay a certain distance from the bowling coach and physio. The physio is in full PPE to get my ankle strapped," Wood told The Cricket Show, which you can listen to as a podcast here.

"It is also is a weird feeling with the ball as you obviously can't shine it, you can't rub sweat on it or anything like that. It's a nightmare [remembering not to do it].

"You are so isolated - it's literally out of the car, onto the field, bowl, back in the car, and go. I have been in the gym to use one bit of equipment but everything is cordoned off.

"It's a strange feeling and from a motivation point of view I have found it difficult. Now we have an end goal of getting back but it does feels a bit dead, I want that competitive edge.

"If all this goes well and we are allowed to be in small groups again, if I can bowl at [Durham team-mate Ben Stokes] and he can bowl at me, I think that will speed things up and get me flowing again.

Wood took nine wickets in his previous Test match

"I have to take it a bit steady with my track record with my ankle - I have to go through the steps slowly."

Wood says he has felt "nervous" about the prospect of playing cricket again but would be willing to do so to ensure fans who have been starved of live sport can watch on television.

The 30-year-old also said that he would prefer to play Test cricket over one-day cricket this summer if England were forced to operate with separate squads.

"Like everybody in society I have felt nervous at times. I have been getting into my routine at home and to come out of that I would be lying if I said I wasn't a little bit nervous," Wood added.

"But training at Durham has gone well and everything has happened the way management said it would.

My hands are a bit battered from the amount of alcohol gel I have put on. I have been a bit cautious putting some on before every ball, but it’s been safety first, which is the way it should be. Mark Wood on returning to training

"[If cricket returning] helps people and puts a smile on their faces, then I am sure we will be ready to go and take that step.

"I love playing for England in any format but as I did so well in my last Test match I'd love to keep my place there.

"I know in home conditions there are probably bowlers better suited than myself but coming off the back of a Man of the Match performance I would love to keep my momentum going.

"The fact I got hit to every part of South Africa in the T20s puts a little dampener on one-day cricket!"