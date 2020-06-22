England to begin preparations for Test series against West Indies at Ageas Bowl from Tuesday

England will assemble at The Ageas Bowl on Tuesday to begin their preparations for the three-Test series against West Indies behind closed doors.

A 30-man training group plus coaching staff will live and train at the Southampton ground ahead of the #raisethebat series opener at the same venue from July 8.

England red-ball training group (uncapped players in bold) Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonnny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Dom Bess (Somerset), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Jamie Overton (Somerset), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Amar Virdi (Surrey), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)

The players and staff will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival on Tuesday afternoon and will spend the first 24 hours isolating in the team hotel, mostly in their bedrooms.

England will train for the first time on Thursday, with half the group training in the morning and the other half in the afternoon.

England vs West Indies schedule July 8 - First Test, The Ageas Bowl

July 16 - Second Test, Emirates Old Trafford

July 24 - Third Test, Emirates Old Trafford

The training group - which features eight players uncapped at Test level - will be reduced to a smaller Test squad following a three-day, intra-team practice game at The Ageas Bowl from July 1.

West Indies have been quarantined at Emirates Old Trafford since their arrival in England on June 9 and will now play a three-day internal warm-up game from Tuesday following the end of their 14-day isolation period.

0:26 West Indies wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich has insisted he would not trade any of his side's bowlers for England's Jofra Archer West Indies wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich has insisted he would not trade any of his side's bowlers for England's Jofra Archer

The tourists have taken 25 players to England, with the official 14-man Test squad supplemented by 11 reserves in case of injury or illness.

The first Test at The Ageas Bowl will be followed by further games at Emirates Old Trafford from July 16 and July 24 respectively, with all matches live on Sky Sports.