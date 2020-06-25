Jofra Archer joins England training after negative coronavirus test

Jofra Archer will join the England camp at Southampton's Ageas Bowl

Jofra Archer has been cleared to start training with his England team-mates after testing negative for coronavirus.

The 25-year-old fast bowler's arrival into England's behind-closed-doors training camp was delayed after a member of his household reported feeling unwell.

Archer did test negative during the first round of testing the players went through, but stayed away as a precaution.

But after returning a second negative test, he will now join the England camp at Southampton's Ageas Bowl on Thursday, before taking part in training on Friday.

None of the 30 players currently training and living in a bio-secure environment in Southampton have tested positive for the virus.

England are preparing to face the West Indies in a three-Test series, starting next month. The first Test will take place at The Ageas Bowl, with the final two at Emirates Old Trafford.

