James Bracey and Dan Lawrence impress on day one of England's intra-squad match

Watch the first Test between England and West Indies live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am on Wednesday

Last Updated: 01/07/20 7:08pm

James Bracey put on 98 for the second wicket with Joe Denly at the Ageas Bowl

Newcomers James Bracey and Dan Lawrence took centre stage as England's leading red-ball players went head to head on day one of the intra-squad clash at the Ageas Bowl.

Bracey (85 off 194 balls) and Lawrence (58 off 83) underpinned a total of 287-5 for 'Team Buttler' after Ben Stokes, leading 'Team Stokes', had chosen to bowl first.

Opposing skipper Jos Buttler (24no) was at the crease with Sam Curran (15no) at the end of the day's 90 overs.

How Team Buttler's scorecard stands at the end of day one

Joe Denly contributed 48 but, had Saqib Mahmood not overstepped when he took out his off stump on 12, the contrast between his contribution and Lawrence's would have been stark with the pair potentially competing for the same batting berth in next week's first Test against West Indies.

In bowling terms, the 18 overs sent down by James Anderson will probably have the most impact on England's immediate plans.

The country's record wicket-taker has not played since breaking a rib during the New Year Test in Cape Town, but looked reliable and fit as he returned 2-49.

James Anderson (right) 'elbow bumps' Ben Stokes after taking the wicket of Joe Denly

The remaining wickets fell to the Overton twins, both of whom turned in impressive performances as they jostle for position in a packed seam attack.

Craig Overton got the first wicket of the day, finding Rory Burns' outside edge in the morning session, and had Ollie Pope lbw for 25 in the evening.

Brother Jamie was not initially included among the 27 players taking part, added to Ben Stokes' side only after Olly Stone reported a tight hamstring.

The younger Overton added some heat to the line-up after tea but got slightly lucky when Bracey flicked a leg-side delivery to the waiting Ben Foakes while in sight of a century.

The 23-year-old had been given a life early on, edging Craig Overton on 14 only for Stokes to parry the chance at second slip.

Watch the first Test between England and West Indies live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am on Wednesday.

