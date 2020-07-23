Jofra Archer and James Anderson return to England squad for final West Indies Test

Jofra Archer is in England's squad for the final #raisethebat Test against West Indies after missing the second match following a bio-secure breach

Jofra Archer, James Anderson and Mark Wood have returned to England's 14-man squad for the series-deciding third #raisethebat Test against West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford.

The seamers missed England's 113-run win in the second Test, with Archer excluded after a breach of bio-secure protocol, for which he has been fined and received a written warning, and Anderson and Wood rested.

Archer revealed in his Daily Mail column that he had struggled for motivation after returning to training and that he needed be "100 per cent mentally right" in order to play in Manchester, saying some of the criticism that he has faced on social media has been racist.

The fast bowler was excluded from the second Test after an unauthorised trip to his home in Hove while driving between The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, the venue for the first Test, and Emirates Old Trafford.

Archer returned to group training on Tuesday after a five-day isolation period at the team hotel in Manchester.

Archer had to spend five days in isolation after his bio-secure breach

England national selector Ed Smith said: "The overwhelming feeling with Jofra is that he's available for selection, he's a spectacular talent and a brilliant cricketer with an exceptional record in England. It's good news for England cricket that he's back in the squad again.

"The England management has been closely in touch with Jofra all the way through. We care deeply about every player in the set-up. That connection and communication has been present all the way through with Jofra."

Archer, Anderson and Wood will compete with Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran - England's pace attack in the second Test - for spots as the hosts aim for the win that will see them regain the Wisden Trophy.

West Indies are current holders by dint of their 2-1 victory over England in the Caribbean in early 2019 so only need to draw to keep the silverware, while a win in Manchester would secure their first Test series victory in England since 1988 when a team led by Sir Viv Richards triumphed 4-0.

James Anderson could also return at Emirates Old Trafford

There are no changes to the England batting line-up or the wicketkeeping berth, with Jos Buttler keeping his spot behind the stumps, while Dom Bess retains his place as spinner ahead of Somerset team-mate Jack Leach.

Smith added: "We need every eventuality covered as a squad. We're extremely pleased everybody is fit and available for selection.

"We've got more players we want to pick than there are places in the team. The aim for all of us involved in English cricket is to create the most amount of good headaches that we can."

England squad for final Test: Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

